Week 5 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's trends told you to take the Patriots off consecutive losses and to fade Baker Mayfield and the Browns. Both came through, although the Raiders' win and cover was quite a fortunate break for those who took that advice.

This week, the trends point to a Jaguars' upset in Kansas City and a Jets home win against the Broncos.

Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Kansas City Chiefs (-3, 49) -- 1 p.m. ET

Under head coach Doug Marrone, the Jaguars are 8-2 ATS with six outright wins in their 10 games as an underdog.

The under is 16-6 in the Chiefs' past 22 home games.

Denver Broncos at New York Jets (PK, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Broncos are the only team that hasn't covered in a game this season (0-3-1 ATS).

The Broncos are 2-13-1 ATS in their past 16 games.

The Broncos are 1-10 ATS in their past 11 road games.

The Jets are 7-2-1 ATS in their past 10 home games.

Baltimore Ravens (-3, 45.5) at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. ET

Under head coach John Harbaugh, the Ravens are 8-2 ATS and 9-1 SU in their 10 road games at Cleveland.

The under is 12-2 in the Browns' past 14 home games played in Cleveland.

Tennessee Titans (-5.5, 39) at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 13-3-1 in the Bills' past 17 home games.

The Titans are 11-21 ATS in their past 32 road games.

New York Giants at Carolina Panthers (-6, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 6-1 ATS and 7-0 SU in their past seven home games.

The under is 9-2 in the Giants' past 11 games.

Atlanta Falcons at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5, 58) -- 1 p.m. ET

Over the last 30 NFL seasons, there have been 12 games with an over/under of at least 58. The over is 8-3-1 in those 12 games.

The Falcons are 14-5 ATS with 11 outright wins in their past 19 games as an underdog.

Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (PK, 51) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 12-1 in the Packers' last 13 road games.

The over is 5-0 in the last five meetings between these NFC North rivals.

In 16 career starts against the Lions, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have been favored 15 times. The only game in which Green Bay closed as an underdog was a 19-7 loss as two-point 'dogs in Week 3 of the 2014 season.

Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals (-6, 48.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 5-0 in the Bengals' past five games. Those games have gone over by an average of 14 PPG during this span.

The Bengals are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games.

The Dolphins are 1-6 ATS in their past seven road games, including 0-5 ATS as a road 'dog of more than a field goal during this span.

Oakland Raiders at Los Angeles Chargers (-5.5, 52.5) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Chargers are 4-14 ATS with nine outright losses in their past 18 games as a home favorite of more than a field goal.

The Raiders are 7-2 ATS in their past nine road games against the Chargers.

Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers (-3.5, 40) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The 49ers are 0-10 ATS with five outright losses in their past 10 games as a home favorite.

Minnesota Vikings at Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 46) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Eagles are 0-5 ATS in their past five games as a favorite (4-1 ATS as an underdog during span).

The Vikings are 15-5-1 ATS in their past 21 games as an underdog.

Los Angeles Rams (-7.5) at Seattle Seahawks -- 4:25 p.m. ET

Russell Wilson is 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in five career starts as a home underdog.

The under is 12-4 in the 16 meetings between these division rivals since Pete Carroll became the Seahawks' head coach in 2010.

Dallas Cowboys at Houston Texans (-3.5, 45.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

The Cowboys are 1-6 ATS in their past seven games as an underdog (started 4-0-1 ATS in Dak Prescott's first five starts as an underdog).

The under is 11-2 in the Cowboys' past 13 games.

Washington Redskins at New Orleans Saints (-6.5, 53) -- 8:15 p.m. ET Monday