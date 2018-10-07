Here is the full list of Week 6 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 4
8:20 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at New York Giants
Sunday, Oct. 7
1 p.m. ET
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)
Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Cleveland Browns
Chicago Bears (-2) at Miami Dolphins
Seattle Seahawks (-2) vs. Oakland Raiders (in London)
Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-9.5)
Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5)
Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-2)
Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-8.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) at Denver Broncos
4:25 p.m. ET
Jacksonville Jaguars (-2) at Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Tennessee Titans
8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5)
Monday, Oct. 8
8:15 p.m. ET
San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)