          Full list of Week 6 NFL lines

          7:37 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of Week 6 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 4

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Philadelphia Eagles (-2.5) at New York Giants

          Sunday, Oct. 7

          1 p.m. ET

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3)

          Los Angeles Chargers (-1) at Cleveland Browns

          Chicago Bears (-2) at Miami Dolphins

          Seattle Seahawks (-2) vs. Oakland Raiders (in London)

          Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-9.5)

          Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-2.5)

          Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-2)

          Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-8.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) at Denver Broncos

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Jacksonville Jaguars (-2) at Dallas Cowboys

          Baltimore Ravens (-2) at Tennessee Titans

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots (-3.5)

          Monday, Oct. 8

          8:15 p.m. ET

          San Francisco 49ers at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

