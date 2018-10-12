Last week, Tom Herman came through once again, as his Texas squad won outright as a 7.5-point underdog against Oklahoma.

The trends this week point to Pittsburgh and Iowa State both potentially pulling upsets over highly-ranked opponents or, at the very least, keeping it close.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Northwestern Wildcats (-3.5, 59.5) -- 12 p.m. ET

The over is 13-1 in Nebraska's past 14 games as an underdog.

The road team is 6-1 ATS in the seven meetings between these teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

Florida Gators (-7, 50) at Vanderbilt Commodores -- 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Vanderbilt is 1-8-1 ATS in SEC play. They are 6-2 ATS in non-conference play during this same span.

Editor's Picks Best college football bets for Week 7 Looking for the best betting value in Week 7 of the college football season? Our experts offer their picks on 12 of this week's games.

Bettor ranks: College football's top 25 Here is how Las Vegas ranks the top 25 college football teams. Alabama is more than a nine-point favorite over every team on a neutral field. 1 Related

Tennessee Volunteers at Auburn Tigers (-15.5, 47) -- 12 p.m. ET

The under is 9-0 in Auburn's past nine games against FBS opponents.

Iowa Hawkeyes (-5, 53) at Indiana Hoosiers -- 12 p.m. ET

Since the start of the 2013 season, Iowa is 18-8 ATS in its 26 road games.

Indiana is 2-10-1 ATS in its past 13 games in Big Ten play.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Ohio State Buckeyes (-29.5, 59.5) --12 p.m. ET

Minnesota is 0-5 ATS in its past five games as an underdog.

Ohio State is 7-2 ATS in its past nine game as a favorite by at least 20 points.

Toledo Rockets (-1, 63.5) at Eastern Michigan Eagles -- 12 p.m. ET

Eastern Michigan is 17-2 ATS in its past 19 games as an underdog. This includes a 2-0 ATS record as an underdog against Toledo during this span.

Duke Blue Devils at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (-2.5, 54.5) -- 12:20 p.m. ET

Duke is 23-9-1 ATS, with 17 outright wins, in its past 33 games as an underdog. This includes a 4-0 ATS record, with three outright wins, as an underdog against Georgia Tech during this span.

Pittsburgh Panthers at Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-21, 54) -- 2:30 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh is 3-0 ATS, with two outright wins, in its past three games as an underdog of at least 20 points.

The underdog is 8-1-1, with five outright wins, in the past 10 meetings between these teams.

Over the past 25 seasons, Pittsburgh is 15-2 ATS against AP top-five teams.

Georgia Bulldogs (-7.5, 50.5) at LSU Tigers -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, LSU is 4-0 ATS, with three outright wins, as an underdog.

LSU is 8-1 ATS in its past nine games in SEC play.

Washington Huskies (-3, 58) at Oregon Ducks -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Oregon is 12-2 ATS in the past 14 meetings between these Pac-12 rivals.

Michigan State Spartans at Penn State Nittany Lions (-14, 53.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Michigan State is 17-6 ATS, with 12 outright wins, in its past 23 games as an underdog. This includes a 27-24 win as a 10-point underdog against Penn State last season.

Under James Franklin, Penn State is 2-12-1 ATS in games following a loss -- only including games played in the same season.

Baylor Bears at Texas Longhorns (-14, 60.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Texas is 1-5 ATS in its past six games as a favorite. This includes a pair of outright losses as a favorite of more than a touchdown during this span.

UCF Knights (-4.5, 81) at Memphis Tigers -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Memphis is 3-0 ATS, with three outright wins, in its past three games as a home underdog against AP-ranked teams.

Texas A&M Aggies (-2, 52) at South Carolina Gamecocks -- 3:30 p.m. ET

South Carolina is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games as an underdog.

Temple Owls (-7, 49.5) at Navy Midshipmen -- 3:30 p.m. ET

Navy is 5-1 ATS, with five outright wins, in its past six games as a home underdog. The only ATS loss during this span was a 31-21 defeat as 9.5-point underdogs against UCF last season.

Missouri Tigers at Alabama Crimson Tide (-28, 74) -- 7 p.m. ET

Alabama is 2-8 ATS in its past 10 games against SEC teams.

This line is the highest recorded over/under in Nick Saban's head coaching career, covering both college and the NFL. The previous highest total came earlier this season against Ole Miss (71).

The over is 5-1 in Alabama games this season, with that Ole Miss game the only one to go under, thanks to a 62-7 final score.

Alabama is 6-0 ATS on the first-half line this season.

Miami Hurricanes (-6.5, 48) at Virginia Cavaliers -- 7 p.m. ET

Since 2013, Miami is 1-4 ATS and 2-3 SU in its next game after playing Florida State.

Virginia is 4-1 ATS in its past five games against Miami.

West Virginia Mountaineers (-6.5, 56) at Iowa State Cyclones -- 7 p.m. ET

Since the start of last season, Iowa State is 6-0 ATS, with four outright wins, against AP-ranked teams. The Cyclones were underdogs in all six games.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell is 27-12 ATS in 39 games as an underdog in his FBS head-coaching career.

Wisconsin Badgers at Michigan Wolverines (-8.5, 48.5) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Wisconsin is 15-5-1 ATS, with nine outright wins, in its past 21 games as an underdog.

Wisconsin is 9-1-1 ATS in its past 11 games against Michigan.

Ole Miss Rebels (-7, 69.5) at Arkansas Razorbacks -- 7:30 p.m. ET

Ole Miss has lost outright in seven of its past nine games as a road favorite.

Arkansas is 3-0 ATS in its past three games as a home underdog.

Hawai'i Rainbow Warriors at BYU Cougars (-11.5, 56.5) -- 10:15 p.m. ET

Hawai'i is 3-0-1 ATS, with three outright wins, as an underdog this season. This includes two outright wins as a double-digit underdog in 2018.

Colorado Buffaloes at USC Trojans (-7, 57) -- 10:30 p.m. ET