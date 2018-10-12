Week 6 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's trends came through with a New York Jets blowout win over the Denver Broncos, while Blake Bortles unfortunately contributed to ending Jacksonville's recent success as an underdog.

This week, the trends point to another win by Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers in Cincinnati.

Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Arizona Cardinals at Minnesota Vikings (-10, 43) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Vikings are 25-10-1 ATS in their 36 home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.

Despite an outright loss as 17-point favorites against Buffalo in Week 3, the Vikings are 7-1-2 ATS when favored by double-digits over the past 10 seasons.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals (-1.5, 51.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Ben Roethlisberger is 5-1 ATS with five outright wins in six career games as an underdog against the Bengals.

The Steelers are 14-4 ATS and 16-2 SU in their past 18 road games against the Bengals.

Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns (PK, 45.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 13-2 in the Browns' past 15 home games played in Cleveland.

Cleveland is 4-1 ATS this season after going an NFL-worst 4-12 ATS in 2017.

The Browns are 6-0 ATS in their past six games against the Chargers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-3, 57) -- 1 p.m. ET

Tampa Bay is 5-1 ATS with three outright wins in their past six games as an underdog.

The over is 15-6 in the Falcons' past 21 home games, including 3-0 this season.

The over is 5-0 in the Buccaneers' past five games.

Chicago Bears (-3.5, 41.5) at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. ET

Chicago is 2-1 ATS and 3-0 SU in three games as a favorite this season under head coach Matt Nagy. Chicago went 1-7 ATS and 1-7 SU in eight games as a favorite under previous head coach John Fox.

The over is 11-3 in the Dolphins' past 14 home games played in Miami.

Carolina Panthers at Washington Redskins (-1, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Cam Newton is 4-0 ATS and 4-0 SU in four career starts against the Redskins.

Indianapolis Colts at New York Jets (-1.5, 45.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 8-2-1 ATS in their past 11 home games.

The over is 10-3 in Andrew Luck's past 13 road starts.

Seattle Seahawks (-2.5, 48.5) vs. Oakland Raiders -- 1 p.m. ET (London)

The under is 10-2 in the Raiders' past 12 games.

The Raiders are 4-11-1 ATS with two outright wins in their past 16 games as an underdog.

Buffalo Bills at Houston Texans (-10, 41) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Texans are 1-9 ATS in their past 10 games.

Los Angeles Rams (-7, 51.5) at Denver Broncos -- 4:05 p.m. ET

Denver is the only team in the NFL that hasn't covered in a game this season (0-4-1 ATS).

The Broncos are 2-14-1 ATS in their past 17 games.

Jacksonville Jaguars (-3, 40.5) at Dallas Cowboys -- 4:25 p.m. ET