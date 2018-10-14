The NFL Countdown crew debates which quarterback they'd rather have this season, Patrick Mahomes or Tom Brady. (1:55)

Tom Brady has set plenty of records in his illustrious career. He'll add one more on Sunday night, courtesy of Las Vegas oddsmakers.

Brady and the New England Patriots are consensus 3.5-point favorites over the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. When the game kicks off, Brady will be favored for the 56th consecutive time, setting a new record for starting quarterbacks in the Super Bowl era, according to ESPN Stats & Information.

He will pass Kurt Warner, who was favored in 55 consecutive games from 1999 to 2003 for the "Greatest Show on Turf" St. Louis Rams teams.

The last time New England wasn't favored with Brady starting was Week 13 of the 2014 season, when the Patriots were 2.5-point underdogs at Green Bay and lost 26-21.

The Patriots are 2-3 against the spread this season and are tied with the Chiefs at 6-1 for the second-best Super Bowl LIII odds at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook. The Chiefs are the first 5-0 team to be an underdog since the Panthers were in 2015 against Dallas.