Here is the full list of Week 7 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 18
8:20 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos (-2) at Arizona Cardinals
Sunday, Oct. 21
9:30 a.m. ET
Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) in London
1 p.m. ET
New England Patriots (-3) at Chicago Bears
Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)
Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (NL)
Minnesota Vikings (-3) at New York Jets
Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)
Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)
Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-11) at San Francisco 49ers
Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-2.5)
8:20 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)
Monday, Oct. 22
8:15 p.m. ET
New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-3)
Byes: Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle