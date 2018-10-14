        <
          Full list of Week 7 NFL lines

          Here is the full list of Week 7 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 18

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Denver Broncos (-2) at Arizona Cardinals

          Sunday, Oct. 21

          9:30 a.m. ET

          Tennessee Titans at Los Angeles Chargers (-6) in London

          1 p.m. ET

          New England Patriots (-3) at Chicago Bears

          Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-6.5)

          Detroit Lions at Miami Dolphins (NL)

          Minnesota Vikings (-3) at New York Jets

          Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-3.5)

          Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5)

          Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-11) at San Francisco 49ers

          Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-2.5)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-6)

          Monday, Oct. 22

          8:15 p.m. ET

          New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-3)

          Byes: Green Bay, Oakland, Pittsburgh, Seattle

