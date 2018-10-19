The trends came through last week with Pittsburgh and Iowa State both easily covering as underdogs against top-10 teams.

The top trend this week says to take Utah at home against USC. Well, it's really more about fading the Trojans, who have struggled as an underdog under coach Clay Helton.

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Michigan Wolverines (-7, 40.5) at Michigan State Spartans -- 12 p.m. ET

• Michigan State is 10-1 ATS and 8-3 SU in 11 games against Michigan under coach Mark Dantonio. This includes 10 straight covers by the Spartans against the Wolverines.

• Michigan State is 20-7 ATS with 15 outright wins in its past 27 games as an underdog. This includes a 21-17 win as 13.5-point underdogs last week at Penn State.

Oklahoma Sooners (-8, 62) at TCU Horned Frogs -- 12 p.m. ET

• In its past 10 games as an underdog, TCU is 0-3 ATS against Oklahoma and 6-1 ATS against all other teams.

• The under is 12-3 in TCU's past 15 games. This includes a 2-0 under record against Oklahoma during this span.

Maryland Terrapins at Iowa Hawkeyes (-9, 47) -- 12 p.m. ET

• Iowa is 7-0 ATS in its past seven games as a favorite.

• Maryland is 3-12 ATS and 0-15 SU in its 15 games against ranked Big Ten teams since joining the conference in 2014.

Auburn Tigers (-3.5, 62) at Ole Miss Rebels -- 12 p.m. ET

• The road team is 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between these SEC West rivals.

• Ole Miss is 0-4 ATS with a -22.3 PPG differential in its past four games as a home underdog.

Illinois Fighting Illini at Wisconsin Badgers (-25.5, 58) -- 12 p.m. ET

• Wisconsin is 0-4 ATS in its past four games as a favorite of at least 20 points. This includes a 24-10 win as 28.5-point favorites at Illinois last season.

North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange (-9, 67) -- 12:20 p.m. ET

• The under is 13-3 in Syracuse's 16 home games under coach Dino Babers.

Virginia Cavaliers at Duke Blue Devils (-7, 44) -- 12:30 p.m. ET

• Virginia is 3-0 ATS and 3-0 SU in its past three games against Duke.

Alabama Crimson Tide (-29, 56.5) at Tennessee Volunteers -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Alabama is 14-2 ATS in its past 16 road games against Tennessee.

• Tennessee is 2-8 ATS in its 10 home games over the past two seasons. This includes a 0-5 ATS record at home in SEC play during this span.

NC State Wolfpack at Clemson Tigers (-17.5, 56) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Clemson is 0-3 ATS at home this season. The under is 3-0 in those three home games.

• NC State is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 road games against Clemson.

Colorado Buffaloes at Washington Huskies (-16, 51.5) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Washington is 8-0 ATS in its past eight games against Colorado.

• The under is 7-1 in Colorado's past eight games.

Penn State Nittany Lions (-15.5, 61.5) at Indiana Hoosiers -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Penn State is 2-13-1 ATS in games after a loss under James Franklin (only includes games played that same season).

• The over is 6-0 in Indiana's past six games as a home underdog.

Houston Cougars (-11.5, 60.5) at Navy Midshipmen -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Navy is 5-1-1 ATS with five outright wins in its past seven games as a home underdog. This includes a 46-40 win as 17-point underdogs against Houston in 2016.

• Houston is 2-8 ATS with six outright losses in its past 10 games as a road favorite.

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Florida State Seminoles (-10, 60) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Florida State is 1-10-1 ATS in ACC play over the past two seasons.

Minnesota Golden Gophers at Nebraska Cornhuskers (-4, 55) -- 3:30 p.m. ET

• Nebraska is 1-5 ATS with three outright losses in its past six games as a favorite.

Memphis Tigers at Missouri Tigers (-9.5, 74) -- 4 p.m. ET

• Memphis is 1-9 ATS in its past 10 games against SEC opponents.

Mississippi State Bulldogs at LSU Tigers (-6.5, 45) -- 7 p.m. ET

• LSU is 1-4 ATS with two outright losses in its past five games as a favorite.

• Mississippi State is 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between these SEC West rivals.

UCF Knights (-21, 64.5) at East Carolina Pirates -- 7 p.m. ET

• East Carolina is 0-5 ATS with a -37.2 PPG in its past five games against ranked opponents.

• UCF is 9-3 ATS in its past 12 road games.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-13, 68.5) at Purdue Boilermakers -- 7:30 p.m. ET

• Purdue is 7-2 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog under head coach Jeff Brohm.

• The last time Ohio State was this big of a road favorite came at Iowa last season, when it was -20.5 and lost 55-24.

Oregon Ducks at Washington State Cougars (-3, 67.5) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

• Washington State is 8-0 ATS in its past eight home games.

• Washington State is 8-0 in the past eight meetings between these Pac-12 North rivals.

• Oregon is 3-9 ATS in its past 12 games as an underdog.

• The over is 8-1 in Washington State's past nine games.

Vanderbilt Commodores at Kentucky Wildcats (-11, 48.5) -- 7:30 p.m. ET

• Vanderbilt is 1-9-1 ATS in SEC play over the past two seasons (6-2 ATS in non-conference play during span).

USC Trojans at Utah Utes (-7, 48) -- 8 p.m. ET

• USC is 1-10 ATS in its 11 games as an underdog under coach Clay Helton.

• USC is 4-13-1 ATS in its past 18 games.

• The home team is 6-1 ATS in the seven meetings between these teams since Utah joined the Pac-12 in 2011.