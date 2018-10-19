Week 7 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's trends came through, with the Pittsburgh Steelers winning outright as an underdog in Cincinnati.

This week, the trends point to a couple of home underdogs -- the Chicago Bears and New York Jets -- continuing their success in this spot. The trends also call for a Dallas Cowboys upset win in Washington.

Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Tennessee Titans vs. Los Angeles Chargers (-7, 45.5) -- 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

The Titans are 4-1 ATS with three outright wins in their past five games as an underdog of more than a field goal.

The Chargers are 6-16-1 ATS in their past 23 games as a favorite of more than a field goal.

New England Patriots (-3, 49) at Chicago Bears -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bears are 8-2-1 ATS with five outright wins in their past 11 games as a home underdog.

The Bears are 4-1 ATS and 4-1 SU in their past five games against AFC teams.

The under is 15-5 in the Patriots' past 20 road games.

Cleveland Browns at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-3.5, 50) -- 1 p.m. ET

Jameis Winston is 3-9 ATS with seven outright losses in 12 career starts as a favorite.

The Browns are 4-1 ATS in their past five games as an underdog.

The over is 6-0 in the Buccaneers' past six games.

Detroit Lions (-3, 46.5) at Miami Dolphins -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 12-3 in the Dolphins' past 15 home games played in Miami.

The Dolphins are 7-3-1 ATS with seven outright wins in their past 11 games as a home underdog in Miami.

Carolina Panthers at Philadelphia Eagles (-4.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Eagles are 1-6 ATS with three outright losses in their past seven games as a favorite.

The under is 7-1 in the Eagles' past eight home games.

Buffalo Bills at Indianapolis Colts (-7.5, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

This will mark the first time the Colts are favored by at least 7 points since 2014. Andrew Luck is 6-2 ATS in eight career starts when favored by at least a touchdown, including five straight covers.

Minnesota Vikings (-3.5, 46) at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 8-1-1 ATS with six outright wins in their past 10 games as a home underdog.

Kirk Cousins is 0-3 ATS with two outright losses and a tie in his three starts as a road favorite over the past two seasons.

Houston Texans at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5, 41.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Texans are 1-10 ATS in their past 11 games.

New Orleans Saints at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 49.5) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Ravens are 3-0-1 ATS and 4-0 SU in their past four home games as a favorite of 3 points or less. Baltimore has an average margin of victory of 18.3 PPG in those four wins.

The over is 7-2 ATS in the Saints' past nine games as an underdog.

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 41.5) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Cowboys are 12-3 ATS with 11 outright wins in their past 15 games as an underdog against the Redskins.

The underdog is 12-4 ATS in the past 16 meetings between these NFC East rivals.

Dak Prescott is 3-1 ATS and 4-0 SU in four career starts against the Redskins.

The over is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings between these rivals.

Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 52) at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The 49ers are 5-0 ATS and 4-1 SU in the past five meetings between these NFC West rivals.

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 58.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

Over the past 30 seasons, there have been 13 games that closed with an over/under of at least 58. The over is 9-3-1 in those 13 games.

The Bengals are 7-2 ATS with five outright wins in their past nine games as an underdog.

New York Giants at Atlanta Falcons (-4, 54) -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)