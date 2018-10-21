LAS VEGAS -- The Boston Red Sox opened as slight favorites to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in the World Series in this city's sports books.

Oddsmakers at the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook set the Red Sox as minus-135 favorites in early betting, with the Dodgers made plus-115 to win the Series. That means a $135 bet on the Red Sox will pay $100, while a $100 bet on the Dodgers will pay $115.

Odds on the individual games will be posted when pitching matchups are named.

The Dodgers, who went 92-71 in the regular season, advanced to the World Series with Saturday's 5-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 7 of the NLCS. Boston, which went 108-54, won the AL pennant in a five-game series with the Houston Astros.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.