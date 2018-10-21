        <
        >

          Full list of Week 8 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          7:29 PM ET
          Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of opening Week 8 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Oct. 25

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5)

          Sunday, Oct. 28

          9:30 a.m. ET

          Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London

          1 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-6)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6)

          Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-2.5)

          Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9)

          Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants

          Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5)

          Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (PK)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at Oakland Raiders

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)

          San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (PK)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)

          Monday, Oct. 29

          8:15 p.m. ET

          New England Patriots (-13) at Buffalo Bills

          Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers

