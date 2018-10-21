Here is the full list of opening Week 8 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Oct. 25
8:20 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins at Houston Texans (-7.5)
Sunday, Oct. 28
9:30 a.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles (-3) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
1 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-6)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-6)
Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-2.5)
Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9)
Washington Redskins (-1) at New York Giants
Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-7.5)
Baltimore Ravens at Carolina Panthers (PK)
4:05 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts (-1.5) at Oakland Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-8.5)
San Francisco 49ers at Arizona Cardinals (PK)
8:20 p.m. ET
New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (-2.5)
Monday, Oct. 29
8:15 p.m. ET
New England Patriots (-13) at Buffalo Bills
Byes: Atlanta, Dallas, Tennessee, Los Angeles Chargers