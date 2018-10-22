Todd Gurley II runs in two goal-line touchdowns and scores on a Jared Goff screen pass, carrying the Rams to a 39-10 win over the 49ers. (0:45)

Aaron Rodgers has overcome a lot of obstacles in his career, and still plays with a chip on his shoulder from falling to No. 24 in the 2005 NFL draft.

He'll have some more motivation next Sunday at the Los Angeles Rams, courtesy of Las Vegas oddmakers.

The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas opened the Green Bay Packers as 8.5-point underdogs in Week 8.

If the line stands, it would represent the largest total by which Rodgers has been an underdog in his career, per ESPN Stats & Information data, and biggest since the Packers were 8-point underdogs to the Seattle Seahawks in 2014. Green Bay was an underdog to the Arizona Cardinals by 7 in 2015, to the New York Jets by 6 in 2010 and to the Atlanta Falcons by 5.5 in 2016. All but the Jets game came in the playoffs.

That 2010 meeting with the Jets was the previous biggest regular-season spread as an underdog for Rodgers; the Packers visited New York as 6-point underdogs and won (and covered) 9-0 in Week 8.

The Rams are undefeated (7-0) and have been favored by at least 6.5 points in every game so far this season, going 4-2-1 against the spread.

The 3-2-1 Packers, off in Week 7 for their bye, will enter the game as underdogs for the third time this season. They are 2-4 ATS.