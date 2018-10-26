Week 8 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's top trends didn't come through with the Bears and Jets both failing to cover as home underdogs.

This week, the top trends point to another Chiefs blowout and a shootout in the Packers-Rams game. Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Philadelphia Eagles (-3, 42) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars -- 9:30 a.m. ET (London)

The Eagles are 1-7 ATS with four outright losses in their past eight games as a favorite (4-1 with four outright wins as an underdog during span).

The Jaguars are 3-0 ATS with three outright wins as an underdog in their past three games played in London.

The over is 5-0 in the five Jaguars' games played in London.

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers (-8.5, 49) -- 1 p.m. ET

Cleveland is 5-1 ATS in their past six games as an underdog.

The Browns are 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between these AFC North rivals.

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-9.5, 53.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Kansas City is an NFL-best 7-0 ATS this season. They are the sixth team to begin a season with seven straight covers in the Super Bowl era.

The Chiefs are 6-0 ATS in the past six meetings between these AFC West rivals.

The Broncos are 2-11 ATS in their past 13 road games.

The under is 7-1 in the Chiefs' past eight home games.

New York Jets at Chicago Bears (-8, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bears are 7-3-1 ATS in their 11 home games over the past two seasons.

Washington Redskins at New York Giants (PK, 42.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 14-3-1 in the past 18 games in New York between these NFC East rivals.

The Redskins are 2-6 ATS in their past eight games against divisional opponents. This includes a 0-3 ATS record on the road during this span.

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions (-3, 49) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Lions are 5-0 ATS in their past five games.

The over is 6-1 in the Lions' past seven games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Cincinnati Bengals (-3.5, 54.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Buccaneers are 3-10-1 ATS in Jameis Winston's past 14 starts.

The over is 10-2 in the Buccaneers' past 12 road games.

Baltimore Ravens (-2.5, 44) at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens are 5-0 ATS in their past five games following a loss.

The under is 5-0 in the Ravens' past five games.

The under is 8-2 in the Panthers' past 10 games as a home underdog.

Indianapolis Colts (-3, 50.5) at Oakland Raiders -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Raiders are 2-8-1 ATS with no outright wins in their past 11 games as an underdog.

The over is 11-3 in Andrew Luck's past 14 road starts.

San Francisco 49ers (-1.5, 42.5) at Arizona Cardinals) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The road team is 5-0 in the past five meetings between these NFC West rivals.

The under is 18-6 in the Cardinals' past 24 home games.

Green Bay Packers at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5, 57) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

This will mark the biggest underdog Aaron Rodgers has been in his NFL career. In three career starts as an underdog of at least six points, Rodgers and the Packers are 3-0 ATS.

The over is 23-6 in the Packers' past 29 games.

The over is 18-6-1 in the 25 games with an over/under of at least 57 over the past 30 seasons, including 3-0 in 2018.

New Orleans Saints at Minnesota Vikings (PK, 52) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

The Vikings are 26-10-1 ATS in 37 home games under head coach Mike Zimmer.

The over is 7-0-1 in the past eight meetings between these teams in Minnesota, including 2-0 last season.

New England Patriots (-14, 44.5) at Buffalo Bills -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)