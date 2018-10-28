        <
        >

          Full list of Week 9 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          9:50 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of opening Week 9 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 1

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (-4)

          Sunday, Nov. 4

          1 p.m. ET

          Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (NL)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns

          New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (NL)

          Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)

          Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-2.5)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-5.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (PK)

          Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-6.5)

          Monday, Nov. 5

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

          Byes: Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York Giants, Philadelphia, Arizona, Jacksonville

