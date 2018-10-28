Here is the full list of opening Week 9 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 1
8:20 p.m. ET
Oakland Raiders at San Francisco 49ers (-4)
Sunday, Nov. 4
1 p.m. ET
Chicago Bears at Buffalo Bills (NL)
Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5) at Cleveland Browns
New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (NL)
Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-6.5)
Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-2.5)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-5.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3)
4:05 p.m. ET
Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (PK)
Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (-2.5)
4:25 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-2.5) at New Orleans Saints
8:20 p.m. ET
Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-6.5)
Monday, Nov. 5
8:15 p.m. ET
Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-4)
Byes: Cincinnati, Indianapolis, New York Giants, Philadelphia, Arizona, Jacksonville