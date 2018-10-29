Steve Pearce drives two homers over the wall on Sunday, first hitting a 2-run dinger in the first frame and then a solo shot in the 8th. (0:35)

The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros have been installed as co-favorites to win the 2019 World Series, heading into an offseason that could see impactful free agents change teams and shake up the odds.

The Red Sox and Astros, the past two World Series champions, are each listed at 6-1 at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas. The New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers, two potential landing spots for prized free agent Bryce Harper, are each 7-1.

Ed Salmons, a manager at the SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas, told ESPN that the 2019 World Series odds reflect the likelihood of Harper leaving the Washington Nationals and joining either the Yankees, Dodgers, Chicago Cubs or Philadelphia Phillies.

The Cubs are 10-1, along with the Cleveland Indians, and the Phillies are 18-1.

The Red Sox, who had 10-1 odds to start the season, beat the Dodgers in Sunday's Game 5 to win this year's World Series and Boston's third title in the last 12 seasons.

In addition to Harper, Dodgers' shortstop Manny Machado is also a free agent and likely will have an impact on next year's World Series odds.

The Atlanta Braves and Milwaukee Brewers opened at 12-1, followed by the St. Louis Cardinals and Washington Nationals at 16-1.

The Baltimore Orioles are the biggest long shots on the board, opening at 300-1.