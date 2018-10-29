Notable bets: Vegas suffers another losing Sunday

Notable bets is a regular Monday roundup of wagers -- some sharper than others -- made recently at sportsbooks across the nation.

It took awhile for MGM sportsbook director Jeff Stoneback to find a game that his shop came out ahead on as he scrolled through the early NFL results Sunday afternoon. But that's not what stood out most.

"It's very unusual to have so many games with the sharps on the same side," Stoneback said. "You don't see that all that often."

Is the betting public getting sharper?

Odds are against it, but for a second straight Sunday, the Joes held their own with the Pros, delivering another jolt to the hard-luck sportsbooks, which can't ever seem to catch a break. (Note: Nevada sportsbooks have not had a losing month statewide since July 2013.)

Here are the notable bets from the week that was:

NFL

• Email from Caesars Palace at 11:30 a.m. ET Sunday: "Two-way action is non-existent. We need every underdog on the board, except the Packers. This is the first week where we will need the Rams, barring a large wager. Right now, our biggest needs are the Jets and Giants."

• The Rams, Jets and Giants all failed to cover the spread.

• "Worst Sunday of the season so far. Not a bloodbath but a solid loser," South Point sportsbook director Tim Fitzgerald said Sunday night.