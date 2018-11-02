Last week, the most notable trend came through with Oklahoma State upsetting Texas. Washington State also continued its perfect ATS season with an upset win at Stanford.

This week, the top trends point to a couple of big underdogs -- Northwestern and Louisiana Tech

Here are the rest of the betting trends that should help you navigate this weekend's slate.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Louisville Cardinals at Clemson Tigers (-40, 61) - 12 p.m. ET

• Clemson is 6-1 ATS in its past seven games against ACC opponents.

• Louisville is 5-19-1 ATS in its past 25 games.

• Bobby Petrino is 3-10 ATS as a double-digit underdog in his FBS head coaching career.

Nebraska Cornhuskers at Ohio State Buckeyes (-17.5, 72.5) - noon ET

• The over is 14-1 in Nebraska's past 15 games as an underdog.

• Ohio State is 4-0 ATS in the four meetings between these teams since Nebraska joined the Big Ten in 2011.

Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers (-4, 48.5) - noon ET

• The road team is 5-0-1 ATS in the six meetings between these teams since Texas A&M joined the SEC in 2012. This includes a 3-0 ATS record by the Aggies in Auburn.

Michigan State Spartans (-2.5, 46.5) at Maryland Terrapins - noon ET

• Michigan State is 2-9 ATS with six outright losses in its 11 games as a road favorite since 2015. This includes a 28-17 loss at Maryland as 3-point favorites in 2016.

• The under is 4-0 in the four meetings between these teams since Maryland joined the Big Ten in 2014.

Georgia Bulldogs (-9, 44) at Kentucky Wildcats - 3:30 p.m. ET

• Kentucky is 4-1 ATS with four outright wins in five games as an underdog this season; the only loss came by six points in overtime as 5.5-point 'dogs at Texas A&M. The Wildcats' four upset wins are the most by a FBS team this season.

• The under is 5-0 in Kentucky's five games as an underdog this season.

West Virginia Mountaineers at Texas Longhorns (-2, 58) - 3:30 p.m. ET

• Texas is 1-7 ATS in its past eight games as a favorite.

Iowa Hawkeyes at Purdue Boilermakers (-3, 52) - 3:30 p.m. ET

• The road team is 8-0 ATS in the past eight meetings between these teams.

• The over is 5-0 in Iowa's past five road games.

Florida State Seminoles at NC State Wolfpack (-8.5, 53.5) - 3:30 p.m. ET

• This will mark the first time in 27 meetings since Florida State joined the ACC in 1992 that NC State is favored.

• NC State is 14-3 ATS in the past 17 meetings between these teams. This includes six straight covers at home against the Seminoles.

• Florida State is 2-11-1 ATS in ACC play since the start of last season.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh will look to defeat Penn State as heavy favorites on Saturday. Adam Ruff/Icon Sportswire

Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Wolverines (-10.5, 52.5) - 3:45 p.m. ET

• Penn State is 6-0 ATS with three outright wins in its past six games as an underdog. The three outright losses have been by a combined five points.

• The over is 12-3 in Penn State's past 15 games.

Boston College Eagles (-2, 57) at Virginia Tech Hokies - 3:45 p.m. ET

• Boston College is 10-0-1 ATS in its past 11 games in ACC play.

• Boston College is 6-1 ATS in its past seven road games.

Missouri Tigers at Florida Gators (-6, 57.5) - 4 p.m. ET

• Missouri is 2-7 ATS with no outright wins in its past nine games as a road underdog.

Utah Utes (-7, 56) at Arizona State Sun Devils - 4 p.m. ET

• Arizona State is 14-5 ATS in its past 19 home games.

Duke Blue Devils at Miami Hurricanes (-9.5, 51) - 7 p.m. ET

• Duke is 24-9-1 ATS with 18 outright wins in its past 34 games as an underdog.

• Miami is 2-9 ATS in its past 11 games against ACC opponents.

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (-9.5, 53.5) at Northwestern Wildcats - 7:15 p.m. ET

• Northwestern is 10-2 ATS with seven outright wins in its past 12 games as an underdog. This includes a 4-0 ATS record with three outright wins as an underdog this season (0-4 ATS as a favorite in 2018).

• Northwestern has won outright in each of its past two games against Notre Dame. The Wildcats won 43-40 as 17.5-point underdogs in 2014 and won 17-15 as 28-point underdogs in 1995.

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Mississippi State Bulldogs (-23.5, 48) - 7:30 p.m. ET

• Louisiana Tech is 5-0 ATS with four outright wins in its past five games as an underdog.

• Louisiana Tech is 8-2 ATS in its past 10 games against SEC opponents.

UCLA Bruins at Oregon Ducks (-10.5, 62) - 7:30 p.m. ET

• This will mark the third time that Chip Kelly's team is an underdog in Autzen Stadium during his head-coaching career. Kelly's Oregon teams went 2-0 ATS with two outright wins as an underdog in Eugene.

Alabama Crimson Tide (-15, 54) at LSU Tigers - 8 p.m. ET

• LSU is 5-0 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog over the past two seasons. This includes a 24-10 loss as 20.5-point underdogs at Alabama last season.

• LSU is 10-1 ATS in its past 11 games in SEC play.

• The under is 6-0-2 in the past eight meetings between these SEC West rivals.

Oklahoma Sooners (-13.5, 77.5) at Texas Tech Red Raiders - 8 p.m. ET

• Texas Tech is 3-0 ATS in its three games as a double-digit home underdog under head coach Kliff Kingsbury. This includes covers against Oklahoma in 2016 and 2014.

• The home team is 5-0 ATS in the past five meetings between these teams.

Stanford Cardinal at Washington Huskies (-10, 46.5) - 9 p.m. ET

• Stanford is 13-4 ATS with nine outright wins in 17 games as an underdog with head coach David Shaw. The Cardinal have won outright in each of their two games as a double-digit underdog with Shaw.

• Washington is 0-5 ATS in its past five games in Pac-12 play.

USC Trojans (-16.5, 61.5) at Oregon State Beavers - 10 p.m. ET

• USC is 4-15-1 ATS in its past 20 games.

• Oregon State is 5-1 ATS in its past six home games against USC.

California Golden Bears at Washington State Cougars (-10, 49.5) - 10:30 p.m. ET

• Washington State is 8-0 ATS this season. The Cougars are the only FBS team that is perfect against the spread in 2018.

• The over is 9-2 in Washington State's past 11 games.