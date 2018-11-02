Week 9 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's top trends didn't come through after the Chiefs allowed a backdoor field goal to the Broncos and the Packers-Rams over came up a point short.

This week, the top trends point the Jets toward success in Miami and the Patriots to flip the calendar to November in fashion. Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Detroit Lions at Minnesota Vikings (-5, 49) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 5-0 in the past five meetings in Minnesota between these division rivals.

The Lions are 3-0 ATS in their three games as an underdog this season.

Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5, 52) at Cleveland Browns -- 1 p.m. ET

The Browns are 3-13 ATS in their past 16 games as an underdog of at least seven points.

Patrick Mahomes is 5-0 ATS in five career road starts. The over is 4-1 in those five games.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens (-3, 47) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Ravens are 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these division rivals.

The under is 19-5-1 in the Steelers' past 25 road games.

The under is 4-0 in the past four meetings in Baltimore between these division rivals.

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins (-2.5, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Jets are 15-3-2 ATS in their past 20 road games against the Dolphins.

The Dolphins are 1-4 ATS since starting the season 3-0 ATS and 3-0 SU.

The over is 13-3 in the Dolphins' past 16 home games played in Miami. This includes a 2-0 over record at home against the Jets during this span.

Atlanta Falcons at Washington Redskins (-1.5, 48) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Redskins are 6-1 ATS in their past seven home games. The under is 6-1 in those seven games.

The Falcons are 2-8 ATS in their past 10 road games.

Chicago Bears (-10, 37) at Buffalo Bills -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bills are 0-3 ATS as a home underdog of at least seven points under head coach Sean McDermott.

The under is 6-0 in the Bills' past six games.

The Bears haven't been favored by this many points on the road since Week 6 of the 2006 season at Arizona. Chicago won 24-23 over the Cardinals as 11-point favorites in that memorable game (Dennis Green: "The Bears are who we thought they were!").

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers (-6, 55) -- 1 p.m. ET

The road team is 7-1 ATS in the past eight meetings between these division rivals.

The over is 7-1 in the Buccaneers' past eight games.

Houston Texans at Denver Broncos (-1, 46) -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Broncos are 3-0 ATS in their last three games after going 2-14-1 ATS in their previous 17 games.

The under is 7-2 in the Texans' past nine games.

Los Angeles Chargers at Seattle Seahawks (PK, 47.5) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The under is 5-1 in the Seahawks' past six games.

Los Angeles Rams (-1.5, 58.5) at New Orleans Saints -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Saints are 5-0 ATS in their past five games.

Drew Brees is 9-3 ATS with seven outright wins in 12 career starts as a home underdog in New Orleans.

The over is 3-0 in the three games with an over/under above 57 this season.

Green Bay Packers at New England Patriots (-5, 56.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

The Patriots are 12-1 ATS in their past 13 regular-season games played in November or later.

The over is 23-7 in the Packers' past 30 games. That includes a 13-2 over record in 15 road games during this span.

Tennessee Titans at Dallas Cowboys (-5, 40.5) -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)