Here is the full list of opening Week 10 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 8
8:20 p.m. ET
Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)
Sunday, Nov. 11
1 p.m. ET
Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-6)
New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals
Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns
New England Patriots (-6) at Tennessee Titans
Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-3)
Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-17)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-8)
Washington Redskins (PK) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
4:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers (-10) at Oakland Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET
Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)
Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5)
8:20 p.m. ET
Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)
Monday, Nov. 12
8:15 p.m. ET
New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)
Byes: Ravens, Broncos, Texans Vikings