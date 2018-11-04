        <
        >

          Full list of Week 10 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          7:32 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of opening Week 10 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 8

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Carolina Panthers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

          Sunday, Nov. 11

          1 p.m. ET

          Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears (-6)

          New Orleans Saints (-4.5) at Cincinnati Bengals

          Atlanta Falcons (-3.5) at Cleveland Browns

          New England Patriots (-6) at Tennessee Titans

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Indianapolis Colts (-3)

          Arizona Cardinals at Kansas City Chiefs (-17)

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-8)

          Washington Redskins (PK) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Chargers (-10) at Oakland Raiders

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Miami Dolphins at Green Bay Packers (-7.5)

          Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams (-9.5)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles (-6)

          Monday, Nov. 12

          8:15 p.m. ET

          New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (-2.5)

          Byes: Ravens, Broncos, Texans Vikings

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices