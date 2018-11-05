From the southeast on Saturday afternoon, to Hawai'i in the early hours Sunday morning, there were some tough losses out there for college football gamblers. The Browns also caused some misery for NFL bettors, thanks to some aggressive moves from an interim head coach.

Here are this past weekend's worst bad beats:

Saturday

Line: Auburn -3.5

Texas A&M dominated the stat sheet in this one, most notably a 201-19 advantage in rushing yards. The Aggies were dominating the scoreboard as well; they held a 24-14 lead and had the ball at the halfway point of the fourth quarter. They were also getting 3.5 points.

So, what went wrong?

Auburn's Noah Igbinoghene picked off Kellen Mond with 7:14 left to give the home team life. Eight plays later, the Tigers scored a touchdown to cut Texas A&M's lead down to three. Auburn got the ball back with two minutes left and found the end zone in two plays to go up 28-24. The Aggies couldn't do anything on their final possession, leaving those who took the underdog with a half-point loss.

Final score: Auburn 28, Texas A&M 24 (Auburn covered)

Line: Over/under 59.5

It's been a few weeks since their last appearance, but Lane Kiffin's Florida Atlantic Owls found their way into the weekend's worst bad beats once again.

Saturday's win was an impressive one, as Florida Atlantic won easily as underdogs in their rivalry game against Florida International. The Owls led 21-14 entering the fourth quarter, before pulling away in the final 15 minutes. That lead was stretched to 42-14 and it looked like Kiffin's team would just run out the clock -- and those sitting on the under at 59.5 were hoping for just that. But we've all seen this script before. With the clock running down, Rafe Peavey's 11-yard touchdown with 27 seconds left sent the total over.

Final score: Florida Atlantic 49, Florida International 14 (total went over)

Line: New Mexico State -13

There's nothing wrong with having action on an Alcorn State-New Mexico State game. The few bettors out there that had New Mexico State -13 were glad they had action early on.

The Aggies led 35-7 late in the first half and looked like they would cruise to a blowout win. Alcorn State started to make it interesting, but New Mexico State still led 52-35 with less than four minutes left. With the Braves getting the ball back on their own 4-yard line, bettors who took the favorite just needed to avoid allowing a 96-yard touchdown drive. Unfortunately, Alcorn State scored 14 plays later -- with 26 seconds left -- to make some unlucky folks out there regret betting this game.

Final score: New Mexico State 52, Alcorn State 42 (Alcorn State covered)

Line: Over/under 73.5

There's not much to say about this one. Utah State led 56-17 entering the fourth quarter and bettors on the over needed one more point.

They never got it.

Final score: Utah State 56, Hawai'i 17 (total went under)

Sunday

First-half line: Chiefs -5.5

The thought for those that bet the Browns +5.5 in the first half was that Cleveland would be able to put together long scoring drives and hang around early in front of its home fans.

The result was right along those lines, as Cleveland allowed 21 points but scored two touchdowns and a field goal.

So, winner, right? Well, not exactly. The Browns did score two touchdowns, but under interim head coach Gregg Williams, elected to go for two on both occasions. It was even more frustrating for bettors on the second touchdown with 26 seconds left in the half. After Duke Johnson Jr. found the end zone to make the score 21-15 Kansas City, Cleveland's two-point play failed when Jarvis Landry was tackled at the 1-yard line. Those on the Browns came up 1 yard and one point short of covering the first-half line.

Halftime score: Chiefs 21, Browns 15 (Chiefs covered)