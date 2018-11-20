The total for Monday night's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams opened and closed at an astronomical 64, the highest over/under in an NFL game since at least 1986, according to ESPN Stats & Information research.

The previous highest total in ESPN's database was 62 in a November 2000 game between the St. Louis Rams and San Francisco 49ers, which the Rams won 34-24.

The Chiefs (9-1) and Rams (9-1) are the second- and third-highest-scoring teams in the NFL, averaging 35.3 and 33.5 points per game, respectively. They are currently tied for the second-best odds to win the Super Bowl at The SuperBook at +350 behind the New Orleans Saints (+180).

Largest Over/Unders In Past 30 Seasons Year Matchup Total O/U? 2018 KC vs. LAR 63.5 ? 2000 STL at SF 62 Under 2016 *GB at ATL 61 Over 2018 KC at NE 59.5 Over 2011 *DET at NO 59.5 Over 2000 CAR at STL 59.5 Under *playoff games -- ESPN Stats & Information

The Rams opened as consensus 1-point favorites on Sunday night at Las Vegas sportsbooks, and the line was bet up to Rams -2.5 on Monday before being taken off the board due to uncertainty about where the game would be played.

The game was ultimately moved to Los Angeles following concerns about the field condition at Mexico City's Estadio Azteca.

The line re-opened across Vegas books at Rams -3.5, before closing at -3.

According to Jeff Sherman, vice president of risk at the SuperBook, all wagers made for the game being played in Mexico City will be refunded, as the SuperBook states games must be played at the "designated city/geographic area within 8 days of scheduled date."

Different sportsbooks have different rules concerning change of venue.

The Chiefs and Saints are an NFL-best 8-2 against the spread this season.