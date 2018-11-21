How to bet Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in "The Match"

On Friday, as many Americans struggle through turkey hangovers and fight their way through crowds to shop for the best deals, Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods will battle in "The Match", a pay-per-view showdown between two long-time rivals with a $9 million purse on the line.

Woods and Mickelson have $200,000 in side bets between themselves, so it's only right to get in on some action yourself. There are predictably a lot of options in terms of bets you can make on this made-for-PPV event, but as with every bet, you should consider your options before putting down your money.

There really is no value in solely betting Woods to win at -200, after he opened in the vicinity of -130 and got bet up like crazy, so I will be creative in trying to find some ways to make some money.

First golfer to go 1-up : Phil Mickelson (Even)

Mickelson loves the big stage, and this type of relaxed match play setting should suit him well. I'm not worrying about anything that happened in the Ryder Cup. The course is going to be set up for guys to make birdies, so expect a lot of them. I'll say Phil makes the first one and takes the early lead.

Greater number: Holes won by Tiger Woods (-.5) vs. total goals in Friday's Vegas Golden Knights vs. Calgary Flames game (Woods -125)

Calgary has had a tendency to play some lower-scoring games on the road this season, and we know how Marc-Andre Fleury can take over a game. Coming off a couple of poor performances in the last week against the St. Louis Blues and Edmonton Oilers, I'd expect Fleury to play well. If you say five goals, tops, in the hockey game, can Tiger win six holes? I say yes.

Exact outcome props

There are a few different outcomes that are all feasible, as far as how the match could play out. If one hits, you're assured do come out ahead based on these prices.

Tiger Woods wins 2&1 : 6-1

Phil Mickelson wins 1-up: 10-1

Tiger Woods wins 3&1: 20-1

Phil Mickelson wins 3&2: 12-1

If you just need to bet the outright... Phil Mickelson +170

It's been pretty much one-way action on Tiger, driving this number up dramatically. Truth be told, this match has nothing to do with late season form, which saw Tiger capture the Tour Championship and Mickelson scuff home over the latter part of the year. In a match-play event with these stakes, expect Phil to play loose and aggressive; at +170, he would be my preferred side.

(All odds courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook)