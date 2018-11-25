        <
          Full list of Week 13 NFL lines

          Here is the full list of opening Week 13 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Nov. 29

          8:20 p.m.

          New Orleans Saints (-7) at Dallas Cowboys

          Sunday, Dec. 2

          1 p.m. ET

          Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars

          Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Atlanta Falcons

          Denver Broncos (NL) at Cincinnati Bengals

          Los Angeles Rams (-8.5) at Detroit Lions

          Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14)

          Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-6.5)

          Chicago Bears (no line) at New York Giants

          Carolina Panthers (-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-4.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-9.5)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-15) at Oakland Raiders

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-7)

          San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)

          Monday, Dec. 3

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)

