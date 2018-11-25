Here is the full list of opening Week 13 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Nov. 29
8:20 p.m.
New Orleans Saints (-7) at Dallas Cowboys
Sunday, Dec. 2
1 p.m. ET
Indianapolis Colts (-3) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Baltimore Ravens (-3) at Atlanta Falcons
Denver Broncos (NL) at Cincinnati Bengals
Los Angeles Rams (-8.5) at Detroit Lions
Arizona Cardinals at Green Bay Packers (-14)
Buffalo Bills at Miami Dolphins (-6.5)
Chicago Bears (no line) at New York Giants
Carolina Panthers (-4) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans (-4.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Tennessee Titans (-9.5)
Kansas City Chiefs (-15) at Oakland Raiders
4:25 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings at New England Patriots (-7)
San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks (-10)
8:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Chargers at Pittsburgh Steelers (-3.5)
Monday, Dec. 3
8:15 p.m. ET
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5)