Here is the full list of opening Week 14 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Thursday, Dec. 6
8:20 p.m.
Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-5)
Sunday, Dec. 9
1 p.m. ET
New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)
Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (PK)
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-6)
Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)
New England Patriots (-8.5) at Miami Dolphins
New Orleans Saints (-9.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-2.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14.5)
Denver Broncos (-6) at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)
Pittsburgh Steelers (-11) at Oakland Raiders
Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals
8:20 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-4) at Chicago Bears
Monday, Dec. 10
8:15 p.m. ET
Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3)