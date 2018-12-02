        <
        >

          Full list of Week 14 NFL lines

          REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
          7:09 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • Runs day-to-day editorial operations at Chalk, ESPN.com's gambling section
            • Joined ESPN in 2010
            Follow on Twitter

          Here is the full list of opening Week 14 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Thursday, Dec. 6

          8:20 p.m.

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-5)

          Sunday, Dec. 9

          1 p.m. ET

          New York Jets at Buffalo Bills (-3.5)

          Carolina Panthers at Cleveland Browns (PK)

          Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers (-6)

          Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs (-8.5)

          New England Patriots (-8.5) at Miami Dolphins

          New Orleans Saints (-9.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

          New York Giants at Washington Redskins (-2.5)

          Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-4.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Cincinnati Bengals at Los Angeles Chargers (-14.5)

          Denver Broncos (-6) at San Francisco 49ers

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys (-4)

          Pittsburgh Steelers (-11) at Oakland Raiders

          Detroit Lions (-1.5) at Arizona Cardinals

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-4) at Chicago Bears

          Monday, Dec. 10

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks (-3)

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices