College football bowl betting trends and key stats to watch

It's college football bowl season, which means there are more games than casual bettors can research. Feeling lost?

Fear not, as we're here with our annual list of bowl betting nuggets, including how the betting action has gone so far, injury information, every coach's against-the-spread record and more.

Early action on College Football Playoff semifinals

• As of Dec. 13, more money had been wagered on the Cotton Bowl between Clemson and Notre Dame than any other bowl game at the Westgate SuperBook. Seventy percent of the money that had been wagered on the game was on the favored Tigers. "I do expect Notre Dame support as we get closer to Dec. 29," Westgate Superbook Race & Sports Director John Murray said.

• As of Dec. 13 at William Hill sportsbooks, 60 percent of the bets on the Cotton Bowl point spread were on Notre Dame, but 59 percent of the money that had been wagered was on Clemson.

• Twenty-one of the first 23 money-line bets on Notre Dame-Clemson were on the Fighting Irish at Las Vegas sportsbook operator CG Technology.

• As of Dec. 13 at the SuperBook, the number of bets on the Orange Bowl between Oklahoma and Alabama is equal, while the underdog Sooners attracted 64 percent of the money wagered.

• CG Technology took a $10,000 money-line bet on Alabama to beat Oklahoma at -500 odds. The bet would pay a net $2,000.

• As of Dec. 13 at CG Technology, there 2.2 times more tickets on Oklahoma and 2.2 as much money on the Sooners in the Orange Bowl.

• As of Dec. 13 at William Hill sportsbooks in Nevada and New Jersey, 78 percent of the money wagered on the Orange Bowl point spread was on the Crimson Tide.

• The SuperBook at Westgate Las Vegas took a $16,546 two-team parlay on Clemson -11.5 and Oklahoma +14 the day after the playoff matchups were released, according to Murray.

Other early action on bowl games

• A bettor placed a bevy of bowl wagers on Wednesday, ranging between $2,000 and $5,000, at the sportsbook at the South Point Casino in Las Vegas. When he was done, he had approximately $151,000 on the bowls. "I don't think he played the Cotton Bowl," said South Point sportsbook director Chris Andrews. "He played a couple totals, a pretty good mix of favorites and dogs. Listen, if you're betting $150,000, you're no dummy. We might beat the guy, he might beat us, but he's no square."

• A bettor at the William Hill sportsbook at Monmouth Park racetrack in new Jersey placed a $35,000 bet on Fresno State -4.5 against Arizona State in the Las Vegas Bowl on Dec. 15.