Week 15 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Both of the top trends last week came through with the Bears and Seahawks covering at home.

This week the top trend points to the Patriots bouncing back off a tough loss and continuing their recent success against the Steelers. Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Houston Texans (-7, 43.5) at New York Jets -- 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday)

The Texans are 5-2 ATS as a road favorite under head coach Bill O'Brien.

The Jets are 0-5 ATS in their past five games against teams with a winning record.

The over is 8-3 in the Jets' past 11 home games.

Cleveland Browns at Denver Broncos (-2.5, 45.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET (Saturday)

The under is 5-0 in the Broncos' past five games.

The Broncos are 6-2 ATS in their past eight games. Prior to this stretch, Denver was 4-15-2 ATS in its first 21 games under head coach Vance Joseph.

Miami Dolphins at Minnesota Vikings (-7.5, 44.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

Ryan Tannehill is 12-4 ATS and 12-4 SU in his past 16 starts.

The Vikings are 0-8-1 ATS in their past nine games against teams with a winning record.

The under is 6-1 in the Dolphins' past seven road games.

The under is 8-2 in the Vikings' past 10 home games.

Oakland Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals (-3, 45.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Bengals are 0-5 ATS in their past five home games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Baltimore Ravens (-7.5, 46) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 13-2 in the Buccaneers' past 15 road games.

Baltimore is 3-0 ATS in its past three games. This comes after going 0-4 ATS in its previous four games.

Dallas Cowboys at Indianapolis Colts (-3, 47) -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 7-0 in the Colts' past seven games against teams with a winning record.

The under is 9-1 in the Cowboys' past 10 road games.

Dallas is 5-0 ATS during its current five-game winning streak.

Detroit Lions at Buffalo Bills (-2.5, 39.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Lions are 8-1-1 ATS in their past 10 games against teams with a losing record.

The over is 16-5-1 in the Bills' past 22 home games.

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-5.5, 45) -- 1 p.m. ET

Chicago is 11-3-1 ATS in its past 15 home games.

The Bears are 4-0 ATS in their four games against divisional opponents this season.

The Packers are 1-6-1 ATS in their past eight road games.

Tennessee Titans at New York Giants (PK, 43.5) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Giants are 4-0-1 ATS and 4-1 SU in the five games since their bye week.

The over is 4-1 in the Giants' five games since their bye week.

Washington Redskins at Jacksonville Jaguars (-7.5, 36) -- 1 p.m. ET

Jacksonville is 1-6-2 ATS in its past nine games.

The under is 6-2 ATS in the Redskins' past eight road games.

Arizona Cardinals at Atlanta Falcons (-9.5, 44) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Falcons are an NFL-worst 3-10 ATS this season.

Atlanta is 0-6 ATS in its past six games against teams with a losing record.

Seattle Seahawks (-3.5, 44) at San Francisco -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Seahawks are 13-2 ATS in the past 15 meetings between these NFC West rivals.

Seattle is 7-1-1 ATS in its past nine games.

The 49ers are 4-11 ATS in their past 15 games following a win.

New England Patriots (-2.5, 54) at Pittsburgh Steelers -- 4:25 p.m. ET

The Patriots are 15-3 ATS in their past 18 games following a loss.

Tom Brady is 10-2-1 ATS in 13 career starts against the Steelers.

The over is 11-2 in the Steelers' past 13 home games.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams (-13, 52.5) -- 8:20 p.m. ET

Nick Foles is 4-0 ATS with four outright wins in his past four starts as an underdog.

The Eagles are 10-1-2 ATS in the past 13 meetings between these teams.

New Orleans Saints (-6, 50.5) at Carolina Panthers -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)