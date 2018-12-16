Here is the full list of opening Week 16 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.
Saturday, Dec. 22
4:30 p.m.
Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10)
8:20 p.m.
Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-5)
Sunday, Dec. 23
1 p.m. ET
Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-7)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7)
Minnesota Vikings (-4) at Detroit Lions
New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)
Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)
Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-10.5)
Green Bay Packers (-3) at New York Jets
Houston Texans (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles
Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)
4:05 p.m. ET
Los Angeles Rams (-13.5) at Arizona Cardinals
Chicago Bears (-5) at San Francisco 49ers
4:25 p.m. ET
Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)
8:20 p.m. ET
Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks
Monday, Dec. 24
8:15 p.m. ET
Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Oakland Raiders