          Full list of Week 16 NFL lines

          Here is the full list of opening Week 16 NFL lines from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

          Saturday, Dec. 22

          4:30 p.m.

          Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10)

          8:20 p.m.

          Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-5)

          Sunday, Dec. 23

          1 p.m. ET

          Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-7)

          Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7)

          Minnesota Vikings (-4) at Detroit Lions

          New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5)

          Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-3.5)

          Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-10.5)

          Green Bay Packers (-3) at New York Jets

          Houston Texans (-3.5) at Philadelphia Eagles

          Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers (-3.5)

          4:05 p.m. ET

          Los Angeles Rams (-13.5) at Arizona Cardinals

          Chicago Bears (-5) at San Francisco 49ers

          4:25 p.m. ET

          Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6.5)

          8:20 p.m. ET

          Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5) at Seattle Seahawks

          Monday, Dec. 24

          8:15 p.m. ET

          Denver Broncos (-2.5) at Oakland Raiders

