No sport was immune to tough losses for bettors over the weekend. From the NBA on Friday night to mid-major college hoops on Sunday, we were all once again reminded that no bet is ever safe.

Here are this past weekend's worst bad beats:

Friday

Line: Over/under 195

This game pitted two of the NBA's best defenses, but those who expected a low-scoring game and took the under walked away disappointed after the final buzzer. Those unlucky bettors have an unlikely flurry of points in the final seconds to thank for their loss.

The Heat led 96-92 with 14 seconds left, and the 188 combined points were still seven below the closing over/under of 195. The teams proceeded to make a combined six free throws, and then Marc Gasol crushed those on the under by nailing a 3-pointer with one second left to send the total over.

Final score: Heat 100, Grizzlies 97 (total went over)

Saturday

Line: Seton Hall -6.5

For the second straight week, those who had action on a Seton Hall game were left shaking their heads.

The Pirates led by as many as 17 points in the second half but allowed in-state rival Rutgers to slowly creep back into the game. Seton Hall's lead was trimmed to eight in the final seconds, and it appeared the favorites were just running out the clock to preserve a win and cover. But then Rutgers' Peter Kiss stepped in, got a steal and dunked on the other end to cut the deficit to six. Bettors on Seton Hall then watched the Pirates run out the final six seconds, in what ended up as a half-point loss against the spread.

Final score: Seton Hall 72, Rutgers 66 (Rutgers covered)

Line: Over/under 68

This marked the first bad beat of the 2018 bowl season, as those who had over 68 are still agonizing over the second half between these teams.

Utah State led 38-7 at halftime, and it looked like the total would fly over at some point after that. It looked even better when North Texas scored on a 75-yard touchdown to begin the third quarter. But unfortunately for some unlucky bettors out there, it marked the last time the Mean Green scored in the game. Utah State found the end zone two more times, but the 65 combined points in its 52-13 win fell three shy of the closing over/under. What made it even more frustrating for bettors was that North Texas drove into Utah State territory on each of its final three possessions but came up empty.

Final score: Utah State 52, North Texas 13 (total went under)

Sunday

First-half line: Jaguars -3.5

The Redskins ended up winning outright as 7.5-point underdogs, but those who had them in the first half took the worst bad beat in the NFL this weekend.

Neither team could do anything offensively early on, especially the Jaguars, who gained 77 yards on 33 offensive plays before halftime. With less than a minute left in the second quarter, the game was tied 3-3. Washington +3.5 seemed like a sure thing, until it wasn't. Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook returned a punt 74 yards for a touchdown to crush bettors with four seconds left on the clock.

Halftime score: Jaguars 10, Redskins 3 (Jaguars covered)

Line: Illinois State -9.5

Illinois State never led by more than eight points in regulation, yet those holding Cleveland State +9.5 tickets were left mystified at the end of this one.

Cleveland State led by two points with the clock ticking down in regulation, but Illinois State's Phil Fayne nailed two free throws with one second left to force overtime. What followed was a five-minute period to forget if you had the underdog. Illinois State scored 13 of the 15 points in overtime and covered the spread in an 11-point win. Ouch.

Final score: Illinois State 88, Cleveland State 77 in OT (Illinois State covered)