Week 16 NFL betting nuggets to know for every game

Last week's top trend fell short with the Patriots losing in Pittsburgh.

This week the top trends point to the Panthers and Dolphins. Here are the rest of the trends that should help you in betting the NFL this weekend.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

Washington Redskins at Tennessee Titans (-10, 37.5) -- 4:30 p.m. ET (Saturday)

Since the start of last season, the Redskins are 3-0 ATS with two outright wins in three games as an underdog of more than seven points. This includes a 16-13 win as 7.5-point underdogs at Jacksonville last week.

The Titans are 0-4 ATS in their past four games as a favorite of more than seven points.

The under is 7-2 in the Redskins' past nine road games.

Baltimore Ravens at Los Angeles Chargers (-4, 43) -- 8:20 p.m. ET (Saturday)

The Ravens are 4-0 ATS with two outright wins in their past four games as an underdog. This includes a 2-0 ATS record as an underdog since Lamar Jackson took over as the starting quarterback.

Editor's Picks Week 16 NFL betting guide: Picks, advice for every game Where does the betting value lie in Week 16? Our handicappers give best bets on the weekend games.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Dallas Cowboys (-7, 48) -- 1 p.m. ET

The over is 13-3 in the Buccaneers' past 16 road games.

The over is 5-1 in the Cowboys' past six home games.

Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots (-13.5, 44) -- 1 p.m. ET

New England is 7-1 ATS in its past eight games after consecutive losses.

The Patriots are 4-0 ATS in the past four meetings between these AFC East rivals. New England has won each of those four games by at least 16 points.

The Patriots are 11-2 ATS in their past 13 home games.

The under is 6-1 in the Patriots' past seven games.

Atlanta Falcons (-3, 43.5) at Carolina Panthers -- 1 p.m. ET

The Panthers are 4-0 ATS with three outright wins in their past four games as a home underdog.

The Falcons are 1-6 ATS in their past seven road games. This includes outright losses in each of their three games as a road favorite during this span.

The under is 9-2 in the past 11 meetings between these NFC South rivals. This includes a 5-0 under record in the five games played in Carolina during this span.

Jacksonville Jaguars at Miami Dolphins (-3.5, 38) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Dolphins are 6-1 ATS at home this season (2-5 ATS on road). Going back further, Miami is 8-1 ATS in Ryan Tannehill's past nine home starts.

The Jaguars are 1-7-2 ATS in their past 10 games.

New York Giants at Indianapolis Colts (-9.5, 47) -- 1 p.m. ET

The Giants are 6-0 ATS in their past six road games.

The under is 5-0 in the Colts' past five games.

Houston Texans at Philadelphia Eagles (-2, 46) -- 1 p.m. ET

Philadelphia is 3-9 ATS with five outright losses in its past 12 games as a favorite.

The Eagles are 1-5 ATS in their past six home games.

The under is 8-1 in the Texans' past nine games as an underdog.

Minnesota Vikings (-6, 42.5) at Detroit Lions -- 1 p.m. ET

The under is 5-0 in the Lions' past five games.

The under is 8-2 in the past 10 meetings between these NFC North rivals.

Green Bay Packers (-2.5, 47) at New York Jets -- 1 p.m. ET

The Packers are 1-7-1 ATS in their past nine road games.

The over is 9-3 in the Jets' past 12 home games.

Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns (-8.5, 44) -- 1 p.m. ET

This will mark the fifth time the Bengals are an underdog against the Browns since 2007, and the first time since 2014. Cincinnati is 4-0 ATS with four outright wins in its past four games as an underdog against Cleveland.

The under is 15-4 in the Browns' past 19 home games played in Cleveland.

Chicago Bears (-4, 43) at San Francisco 49ers -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Bears are 7-1 ATS in their past eight games.

Los Angeles Rams (-14.5, 44.5) at Arizona Cardinals -- 4:05 p.m. ET

The Rams are 1-5-1 ATS in their past seven games.

The under is 20-7 in the Cardinals' past 27 home games.

Pittsburgh Steelers at New Orleans Saints (-6, 53) -- 4:25 p.m. ET

Pittsburgh is 4-0 ATS with four outright wins as an underdog this season.

The under is 23-5-1 in the Steelers' past 29 road games.

The under is 5-0 in the Saints' past five games.

Kansas City Chiefs (-2.5, 54.5) at Seattle Seahawks -- 8:20 p.m. ET

The Seahawks are 12-2 ATS with nine outright wins in their past 14 games as a home underdog.

The over is 8-1 in the Chiefs' past nine road games.

Denver Broncos (-3, 43) at Oakland Raiders -- 8:15 p.m. ET (Monday)