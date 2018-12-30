Alabama and Clemson will meet in the CFP National Championship for the third time in the past four years, and the Crimson Tide are again the favorites.

Alabama has been installed as a six-point favorite over Clemson in the championship game on Jan. 7 (ESPN, 8 p.m. ET) in Santa Clara, California.

It is the fourth straight season in which the Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet in the playoff. Alabama beat Clemson 24-6 in a semifinal last season, and the teams split their two meetings in the title game in 2016 and 2017.

Alabama reached the championship game for a fourth straight year with a 45-34 win over Oklahoma on Saturday in the Orange Bowl. Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban will be looking for a record seventh national championship.

Alabama has been favored in its past 53 games and 126 of its past 127. The Crimson Tide were consensus 1-point underdogs at Georgia in 2015.

Barring dramatic line movement, Clemson will be an underdog for only the fifth time in the past three seasons.

Nick Saban and Dabo Swinney will meet again for another national title. Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

The Tigers rolled past Notre Dame 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl on Saturday to advance to their third national championship game in the past four years. The Clemson rout was costly for the betting public, which sided heavily with the underdog Fighting Irish. Among several large bets on Notre Dame was a $60,000 money-line wager placed Saturday morning at a William Hill sportsbook.

A betting line on a potential title game rematch between Alabama and Clemson has been available for two months. In November, the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas opened the Crimson Tide as 8.5-point favorites over Clemson.

The over/under on next week's title game opened at 57.5 at the SuperBook but quickly moved to 59.5.