It was a race that lasted through the final game of the regular season, but the field of 12 for the NFL playoffs is set.
Eight teams will be in action on the first weekend, and here's how Vegas handicapped those games.
Opening odds for the NFL wildc-card games are from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook, as of Sunday night.
Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-2.5)
Total: 47
Saturday, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)
Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys (-2.5)
Total: 42
Saturday, 8:15 p.m. ET (FOX)
Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens (-2.5)
Total: 42
Sunday, 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears (NL)
Total: (no line)
Sunday, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC)