Biggest Super Bowl LIII bets

In the American sports betting world, nothing is bigger than the Super Bowl.

Over the next two weeks leading up to the Feb. 3 kickoff between the Los Angeles Rams and New England Patriots, more money will be bet on Super Bowl LIII than any other single game in American sports.

Hundreds of millions of dollars will change hands, with bets on everything from the coin flip to the color of the Gatorade dumped on the winning coach.

We'll chronicle it all in this file updating the biggest Super Bowl bets from around the country.

Current Super Bowl odds (at Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook):

Patriots -1.5

Total: 58

Biggest Super Bowl bets

• MGM took a "truckload" of New England money on Sunday night, including a $100,000 wager on Patriots -1.

• William Hill US took a $63,750 wager on Patriots -2 (-110) on Sunday night. It would net $57,954.55.

Biggest futures bets

Rams

• $50,000 on the Rams at 7-2 for a net win of $175,000 at Westgate Las Vegas.

• $30,000 on the Rams at 3-1 for a net win of $90,000 at MGM.

• $5,000 on the Rams at 9-1 for a net win of $45,000 at CG Technology.

Patriots

• $15,000 on the Patriots at 5-1 for a net win of $75,000 at CG Technology.

• $10,000 on the Patriots at 7-1 for a net win of $70,000 at CG Technology.

Super Bowl betting by the numbers

2: The number of Super Bowls that Nevada sportsbooks have suffered net losses on since state gaming control began tracking the betting action on the NFL championship in 1991. The books lost $396,674 on Super Bowl XXIX (Chargers-49ers) and $2.5 million on Super Bowl XLII (Giants-Patriots).

$2.4 billion: The amount bet on the Super Bowl at Nevada's regulated sportsbooks since 1991.

-$173,525,334: The net loss on the Super Bowl for bettors at Nevada's regulated sportsbooks since 1991.

25-25-2: Super Bowl favorites' record against the spread (according to ESPN Stats & Information's point-spread database; note that because spreads vary by sportsbook, the overall record may vary as well).

26: The number of Super Bowls that have gone over the total. There have been 24 unders and one push. (No recorded over/under total on Super Bowl I).

7: The number of states, in addition to Nevada, with legal sportsbooks that will be taking bets on the Super Bowl: Delaware, Mississippi, New Jersey, New Mexico, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and West Virginia.