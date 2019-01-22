Tom Brady is the only NFL player to have won four Super Bowl MVP awards, one more than his boyhood idol, Joe Montana.

With the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl for the third straight year, one Las Vegas sportsbook has Brady favored to win a fifth MVP.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened Brady as the favorite at EVEN odds ($100 bet would win $100) to win MVP of Super Bowl LIII. Los Angeles Rams QB Jared Goff is the only other player with odds in single digits at 2-1.

"The quarterback for the team favored in the Super Bowl is almost always the MVP favorite," Ed Salmons, vice president of risk management and oddsmaking at the SuperBook, told ESPN. "Brady was actually minus money last year and against the Falcons."

Running backs Sony Michel and Todd Gurley have the next-best odds, at 16-1, with the field at 12-1. Aaron Donald has the best odds for any defensive player, at 25-1. Six players are tied with 100-1 odds, including Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein.

A quarterback has won MVP in seven of the past 10 Super Bowls. The Patriots are consensus two-point favorites at Las Vegas sportsbooks.