Editor's Picks Super Bowl LIII betting guide: Best ways to bet the big game With more than 1,000 ways to bet Super Bowl LIII, you're probably going to need some help sorting through the options. Here are the best value bets.

With everything from against-the-spread and historical data for Los Angeles and New England, to Super Bowl trends and more, these notes offer key data heading into Sunday's game.

All lines are courtesy of Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Super Bowl LIII

How they got here

New England entered this season as 6-1 favorites to win the Super Bowl. The Patriots are now favored to win it all for the first time since they were 5-1 entering Week 2.

The Patriots went 11-5 during the regular season after entering 2018 with an over/under win total of 11. New England hasn't gone under its preseason win total since the 2009 season (seven overs, two pushes in the last nine seasons).

The Patriots are 11-7 ATS this season and enter the Super Bowl having covered three straight games.

The Rams entered this season with 10-1 odds to win the Super Bowl, tied with the Steelers and Vikings for the second-best odds in the NFL. Los Angeles was the solo favorite to win it all eight weeks into the regular season.

The Rams went 13-3 during the regular season after entering 2018 with an over/under win total of 10. In two seasons under head coach Sean McVay, Los Angeles has exceeded its preseason win total by at least three games each year.

The Rams are 9-7-2 ATS this season and enter the Super Bowl having covered four straight games.

Line: Patriots -2.5

The Patriots are 5-1 ATS in six games against playoff teams this season.

The Patriots are 9-3 ATS in their past 12 games against NFC opponents.

The Rams are 3-11-2 ATS in their past 16 games as an underdog.

Over/under: 56.5

The over is 7-1 in the Patriots' past eight postseason games. The over is 6-0 in the past six postseason games played in Atlanta.

Super Bowl history

Favorites are 25-25-2 ATS in Super Bowl history. Starting with New England's upset over the Rams in Super Bowl XXXVI, underdogs are 12-5 ATS with nine outright wins in the past 17 Super Bowls.

The over is 26-25-1 in Super Bowl history. The over is 5-1 in the past six Super Bowls.

The Patriots are making their 11th Super Bowl appearance, having previously gone 3-6-1 ATS and 5-5 SU. New England is favored for the eighth straight time in the Super Bowl after having been a double-digit underdog in the franchise's first three appearances.

The Rams are in their fourth Super Bowl; in their previous three appearances, they are 0-2-1 ATS and 1-2 SU.

This marks the 10th straight Super Bowl with a closing spread of less than six points. Before this stretch, only four of the previous 24 Super Bowls had a closing spread of less than six points.

First quarter line: Patriots -0.5, over/under 10.5

In eight Super Bowls during the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots have scored a total of three points in the first quarter. In those eight games, only once did the teams combine for double-digit points in the opening quarter.

Will James White score a touchdown (Yes +145, No -170)?

In two career Super Bowls, James White has scored a combined four touchdowns. White has also scored a touchdown in four straight postseason games dating back to New England's Super Bowl LI win over the Falcons.

Over/under 79.5 receiving yards by Julian Edelman

In two career Super Bowl starts, Julian Edelman has had games of 109 and 87 receiving yards. Edelman has been targeted a combined 25 times in those two games.

Will Todd Gurley score a touchdown (Yes -140, No +120)?

Todd Gurley has scored a touchdown in 14 of his 16 games played this season. This includes touchdowns in both postseason games.

Over/under 1.5 made field goals by Greg Zuerlein