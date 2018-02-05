The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook had nearly 450 prop bets and over 1,000 ways to bet Super Bowl LIII.

Here is a rundown of some of the interesting ones that cashed, as well as some that were big decisions for the SuperBook.

MVP

Julian Edelman (25-1)

Edelman was a force, especially in the first half, catching 10 passes for 141 yards on 12 targets. He was Tom Brady's favorite target, and eight of Edelman's catches were good for first downs.

Player to score first TD

Sony Michel (6-1)

It was looking like this might be "no TD" at 500-1 odds for a while, but Michel broke through on a 2-yard TD run with seven minutes left in the fourth quarter.

Lowest-scoring quarter by Patriots + Rams: 3.5 points

Over -200

Under -170

This one cashed quickly, as the game was scoreless in the first quarter and Stephen Gostkowski's 42-yard FG was the only scoring in the second quarter. Only the fourth quarter actually went over this number.

Under for Rams' offensive players

Total gross passing yards for Jared Goff (LAR): 287.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total receiving yards by Robert Woods (LAR): 74.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total rushing yards by Todd Gurley (LAR): 65.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total receiving yards by Josh Reynolds (LAR): 47.5

Over -110

Under -110

Basically, if you were a bettor and bet a Rams offensive player to go under his total yardage, you were a winner. The only player to go over his receiving total was Brandin Cooks, who had 120 yards receiving (over/under of 67.5).

Total punts by Johnny Hekker (LAR): 3

Over -170

Under +145

This one cashed in the second quarter, as Hekker was busy all night. In total, he had nine punts, including a Super Bowl-record 65-yarder.

Zion Williamson's points plus rebounds easily cashed for bettors against Patriots-Rams first-half points. Grant Halverson/Getty Images

Cross-sport props

Zion Williamson (Duke) points + rebounds -5.5 (35)

Patriots + Rams first-half points (3)

This one wasn't very close. Williamson had a great game against St. John's, posting 29 points and six rebounds. On the other hand, New England and Los Angeles combined for only three points in the first half.

Kevin Durant (GS) points -2.5 (21)

Jared Goff (LAR) completions (19)

A couple of late completions on a final drive leading to a missed FG helped Goff backers cash here. Durant scored 21 points on 8-of-13 shooting against the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night.

Sergio Aguero (Man City) goals PK (3)

Jared Goff (LAR) second-quarter TD passes (0)

As soon as Aguero scored a hat trick Sunday morning against Arsenal, this one was all but wrapped up for bettors. Goff never found the end zone all game.

Props the books were rooting against

Total receiving yards by Rob Gronkowski (NE): 55.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total receptions by Gronkowski (NE): 4

Over -130

Under +110

Will Gronkowski score a TD?

Yes +120

No -140

Gronkowski had another big Super Bowl, hauling in six catches for 87 yards on seven targets. That was the bad news for sportsbooks. The SuperBook was helped when Gronkowski didn't score on a deep TD pass from Brady in the fourth quarter, getting tackled at the 2-yard line.

Total receiving yards by Julian Edelman (NE): 82.5

Over -110

Under -110

Total receptions by Edelman (NE): 7

Over -120

Under EVEN

The Rams couldn't stop the Super Bowl MVP all night, and bettors lined up on the over -- and cashed -- for both these props. Edelman opened with an over/under of 79.5 and 6.5 catches before betting took them up to the closing numbers.

Total gross passing yards by Tom Brady (NE): 303.5

Over -110

Under -110

Bettors were all over this prop at the SuperBook, betting it up from its opener of 282.5 to as high as 305.5. Brady had only 262 passing yards for the game, so this cashed under at all numbers.

Total receptions by James White (NE): 6

Over -110

Under -110

This was another very popular wager for bettors, as it opened at 4.5 and got bet all the way up to six. White, who had a Super Bowl-record 14 catches in Super Bowl LII, caught only one ball for 5 yards on four targets.

Will there be a two-point conversion attempt?

Yes -120

No EVEN

Will there be a successful two-point conversion attempt?

Yes +180

No -220

With two aggressive coaches and offenses expected to put up points, bettors loaded up on the "yes" on both of these props. Only one TD was scored, and the Patriots kicked the extra point.

Total number of players to attempt a pass: 2.5

Over -150

Under +130

There was no trickery in this Super Bowl, as Goff and Brady were the only two players to attempt a pass.