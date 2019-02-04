The unnamed bettor whom the media and bookmakers have dubbed Bettor X finally got one wrong, losing at least $3.8 million on the Los Angeles Rams on three big bets.

Beginning on Thursday, he spread big money around Las Vegas sportsbooks with the same bet: Rams to win on the money line.

On Thursday, it was an approximately $2 million money-line bet on the Rams at MGM.

On Friday, an approximate $1.5 million money-line bet was placed on Los Angeles, and hours later around $300,000 on the Rams money line at South Point.

In total, Bettor X had at least $3.8 million at stake on the Rams to win $4.56 million.

All three bets were made at +120 odds and first reported by the Vegas Stats & Information Network and RotoGrinders. Sources confirmed to ESPN that those bets were made by the same customer who last year went on a remarkable gambling run that stretched from the 2017 World Series through Super Bowl LII between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Patriots.

The New England Patriots beat the Rams 13-3 in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday night.

The Patriots closed as consensus 2.5-point favorites at sportsbooks across the U.S., and the overwhelming majority of early money was on New England. Big money came in from bettors the last few days on the Rams, but the majority of sportsbooks were rooting for the Rams to cover the spread. The over/under closed at 56.

Three of the four biggest reported wagers were on the Rams, though there was a bet "just over" $1 million on the Patriots -2.5 at MGM.

The bettor, who has asked to remain anonymous, won $10 million in the Fall Classic between the Houston Astros and Los Angeles Dodgers and followed it up by staking between $8 million and $10 million on the underdog Eagles to beat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

It was a rough Sunday for Bettor X, but don't feel too bad for him -- he's still up over $20 million on his run.