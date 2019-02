Over/unders, World Series and playoff odds for all 30 MLB teams

The first of the big MLB free agency dominoes has finally fallen, with Manny Machado agreeing to sign with the San Diego Padres.

What are the Padres' odds to reach the World Series now? We're glad you asked.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has released World Series odds, divisional odds, season win totals and odds to make the postseason for all 30 MLB teams.

Here they are:

AL East

Boston Red Sox (7-1 to win World Series)

Odds to win AL pennant: +325

Division: +120

Over/under: 94.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -600, No +425

Odds to win AL pennant: +275

Division: -125

Over/under: 96.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -800, No +550

Odds to win AL pennant: 12-1

Division: 8-1

Over/under: 84.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -240, No +300

Odds to win AL pennant: 100-1

Division: 30-1

Over/under: 75

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +1000, No -2000

Odds to win AL pennant: 1000-1

Division: 300-1

Over/under: 59.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +4000, No -20000

AL Central

Odds to win AL pennant: +450

Division: -400

Over/under: 91

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -800, No +550

Odds to win AL pennant: 15-1

Division: 3-1

Over/under: 83.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

Odds to win AL pennant: 500-1

Division: 60-1

Over/under: 69

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

Odds to win AL pennant: 30-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 75.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +800, No -1400

Odds to win AL pennant: 500-1

Division: 60-1

Over/under: 70.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

AL West

Odds to win AL pennant: +275

Division: -800

Over/under: 96.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1400, No +800

Odds to win AL pennant: 12-1

Division: +800

Over/under: 83.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +240, No -300

Odds to win AL pennant: 500-1

Division: 80-1

Over/under: 70

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

Odds to win AL pennant: 20-1

Division: 10-1

Over/under: 82.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +300, No -400

Odds to win AL pennant: 500-1

Division: 60-1

Over/under: 71.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +2000, No -10000

The San Diego Padres are now 50-1 to win the World Series after signing Manny Machado. Harry How/Getty Images

NL East

Odds to win NL pennant: 9-1

Division: +275

Over/under: 86.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170, No -200

Odds to win NL pennant: 6-1

Division: +225

Over/under: 89

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +105, No -125

Odds to win NL pennant: 7-1

Division: +275

Over/under: 86.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +170, No -200

Odds to win NL pennant: 10-1

Division: +275

Over/under: 86

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

Odds to win NL pennant: 1000-1

Division: 200-1

Over/under: 64

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +4000, No -20000

NL Central

Odds to win NL pennant: 9-1

Division: +250

Over/under: 86.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +150, No -180

Odds to win NL pennant: 6-1

Division: +180

Over/under: 89.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110, No -110

Odds to win NL pennant: 6-1

Division: +200

Over/under: 88.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -110, No -110

Odds to win NL pennant: 50-1

Division: 18-1

Over/under: 77.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -600

Odds to win NL pennant: 40-1

Division: 10-1

Over/under: 79

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +425, No -600

NL West

Odds to win NL pennant: +350

Division: -400

Over/under: 93.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes -1100, No +700

Odds to win NL pennant: 12-1

Division: +450

Over/under: 84.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +200, No -250

Odds to win NL pennant: 40-1

Division: 25-1

Over/under: 74.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +600, No -900

Odds to win NL pennant: 100-1

Division: 50-1

Over/under: 73.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +900, No -1600

San Diego Padres (50-1)

Odds to win NL pennant: 25-1

Division: 12-1

Over/under: 78.5

Odds to make playoffs: Yes +500, No -700