Yankees favored over Red Sox to win AL East

Pedro Gomez reviews a key offseason for the Yankees as they try to catch up with the rival Red Sox. (1:31)

Sports fans questioned Tom Brady for recently adopting the underdog label. However, the Boston Red Sox have a legitimate claim to that mantra, even coming off a World Series title and franchise record in wins.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has posted the New York Yankees as -125 favorites to win the AL East, while Boston carries +140 odds.

"In baseball and sports in general, it's just natural for a team that had a season like the Red Sox had to regress a little bit. You play a lot more games when you make it to the World Series, and we've seen it in the past where teams start slowly (the next season)," SuperBook oddsmaker Randy Blum told ESPN, also sharing some concerns about Boston's bullpen.

The Yankees and Houston Astros are World Series co-favorites at 6-1 odds, while the Red Sox and Dodgers have 7-1 odds.

The SuperBook betting menu offers several options, including the popular season win totals. The Yankees and Astros own the highest marks at 96.5. Boston's is 94.5 and Los Angeles' is 93.5.

The Baltimore Orioles have a total of just 59.5 wins, which is the lowest figure ever offered in the sportsbook's history. Baltimore finished dead last in 2018 with 47 wins and will likely lose free-agent outfielder Adam Jones.

With reports that free agent Manny Machado will sign with the San Diego Padres, the SuperBook adjusted San Diego's total from 76.5 wins to 79.5, before it was immediately bet down to 78.5.

"One player can't make the huge difference like LeBron (James) leaving the Cavs and going to the Lakers. That one player is just so much different in basketball than in baseball," Blum said.

Bettors can also wager whether a team will reach the playoffs. The Astros have the highest odds (-1400) to reach the postseason and are +800 to miss the postseason. The Orioles and Miami Marlins are each 40-1 long shots to make the playoffs and -20000 to not qualify (risk $200 to win $1).

At 7-1 odds, Yankees teammates Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are co-favorites to win the home run crown.

Pitchers Corey Kluber, Chris Sale, Max Scherzer and Luis Severino all have the lowest odds (10-1) to lead the majors in wins.