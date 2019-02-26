Major League Baseball has asked Nevada sportsbooks not to take bets on spring training games, sources told ESPN on Monday.

Major League Baseball recently submitted a written request to the Nevada Gaming Control Board, asking that spring training games be taken off the board at the state's regulated sportsbooks. The NGC confirmed it had received the request and had responded, but details of the response were unavailable as of Monday night.

A source indicated to ESPN that the NGC would decline baseball's request.

Major League Baseball did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spring training games began Monday, and odds were already posted for Tuesday's 12-game slate at sportsbooks in Nevada and New Jersey.

Betting on baseball's exhibition games is minimal, bookmakers say, but has been traditionally offered at sportsbooks in Nevada and offshore.

Legal sportsbooks are currently operating in eight states. In addition, Arkansas and New York have passed legislation to allow regulated sports betting, and 28 states have introduced sports betting bills this year.