The Nevada Gaming Control Board has declined Major League Baseball's request to prohibit betting on spring training games.

The league had recently submitted a written request to the NGC asking that spring training games be taken off the board at the state's regulated sportsbooks.

In declining MLB's request, the NGC wrote, "Based on our history and experience in regulating sports wagering, we are not inclined to prohibit our licensed sports books from taking wagers on MLB Spring Training games. We have a common goal to combat sports bribery and maintain the integrity of your sport, and are available to discuss ways we can work together in this effort."

Major League Baseball did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but has expressed concerns about threats to the integrity of games involving lesser-paid players, like in the minor leagues, during recent legislative hearings on sports betting. MLB, along with the NBA and PGA Tour, have been asking states to include a fee paid by sportsbooks to the leagues based on the amount wagered on their respective events in any new sports betting bills.

Spring training games began Monday, and odds were already posted for Tuesday's 12-game slate at sportsbooks in Nevada and New Jersey.

Betting on baseball's exhibition games is minimal, bookmakers say, but has been traditionally offered at sportsbooks in Nevada and offshore.

Legal sportsbooks are currently operating in eight states. In addition, Arkansas and New York have passed legislation to allow regulated sports betting, and 28 states have introduced sports betting bills this year.