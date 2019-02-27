Tagovailoa favorite to win Heisman next season

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Tua Tagovailoa won't be sneaking up on anyone this year.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook has opened odds on the 2019 Heisman Trophy winner with Tagovailoa as the favorite at +250, followed by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at 3-1. Jalen Hurts (Oklahoma), Justin Fields (Ohio State) and Adrian Martinez (Nebraska) are tied for the next-best odds at 6-1, followed by Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor at 15-1.

"It was close between Tua and Lawrence," Ed Salmons, vice president of risk at The SuperBook, told ESPN. "But we felt Tua wants to finish what he should have won last year."

Last year, Tagovailoa opened as the third favorite at 10-1 odds to win the Heisman at the SuperBook. He became the favorite in August before Nick Saban even declared him the starter, and after an incredible season was as high as a -750 favorite at some New Jersey sportsbooks heading into the SEC championship game.

But an impressive performance by Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray (opened 20-1) in the Big 12 title game helped him capture the Heisman.

Looking for a long shot to win the Heisman next season? Feleipe Franks (Florida), Jaylen Waddle (Alabama), Joe Burrow (LSU) and Keytaon Thompson (Mississippi State) are all 200-1.

Wagering at the SuperBook for the award will close on Nov. 16. The 2019 Heisman Trophy will be presented on Dec. 14 in New York City.