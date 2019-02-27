No team, no problem: Harper favored for NL MVP

Bryce Harper is still a free agent, but one Las Vegas sportsbook has him as the favorite to win the National League MVP regardless.

The Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook opened MVP and Cy Young odds Wednesday, with Harper the betting favorite at 6-1 odds. Nolan Arenado (7-1), Paul Goldschmidt (10-1) and Kris Bryant (12-1) have the next-best odds.

Odds for MVP, Cy Young Awards NL MVP Bryce Harper, FA 6-1 Nolan Arenado, COL 7-1 Paul Goldschmidt, STL 10-1 Kris Bryant, CHC 12-1 Manny Machado, SD 15-1 AL MVP Mike Trout, LAA 3-1 Mookie Betts, BOS 4-1 Aaron Judge, NYY 10-1 Alex Bregman, HOU 12-1 Jose Ramirez, CLE 15-1 NL CY YOUNG Max Scherzer, WAS 5-2 Jacob deGrom, NYM 7-2 Aaron Nola, PHI 7-1 Clayton Kershaw, LAD 12-1 Noah Syndergaard, NYM 15-1 AL CY YOUNG Corey Kluber, CLE 7-2 Chris Sale, BOS 4-1 Luis Severino, NYY 7-1 Justin Verlander, HOU 12-1 Carlos Carrasco, CLE 12-1 -- Opening odds; top five only -- Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook

Harper struggled last season with the Washington Nationals, hitting only .249 and striking out a career-high 169 times. He did have 34 home runs and 100 RBIs.

"We think Harper's favorite destination is Philadelphia," Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook director John Murray told ESPN. "That's a Little League park. You can imagine how many home runs he'd hit there as his home park. If he ends up going to the Dodgers, you could see the odds tweaked a bit since that's such a pitchers' park.

"He's an elite player and is going to be one of the favorites for MVP for a while."

Manny Machado, fresh off a 10-year, $300 million deal with the San Diego Padres, is at 15-1. Last year's NL MVP, Christian Yelich, has 18-1 odds.

In the American League, the odds opened as a two-man race with Mike Trout the favorite at 3-1, followed by 2018 AL MVP Mookie Betts at 4-1. No other player has odds in single digits. Aaron Judge has the next-best odds at 10-1.

After taking a $4,000 bet on Trout at 3-1 on Wednesday afternoon, the SuperBook moved his odds to 2-1.

Corey Kluber (+350) is the AL Cy Young favorite, followed by Chris Sale at 4-1 and Luis Severino at 7-1. Last year's AL Cy Young winner, Blake Snell, is tied for the seventh-best odds at 18-1.

In the NL, Max Scherzer is the favorite at +250. Jacob deGrom, who won the award last year, has the second-best odds at +350, with Aaron Nola (7-1) the only other player with single-digit odds.

The 2019 MLB regular season begins March 28.