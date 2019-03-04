N.J. book: Bosa, Murray co-favorites for top pick

Nick Bosa missed most of the past season with an injury, but scouts and draft analysts still believe he is the most complete prospect in the NFL draft. (1:30)

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray dominated the NFL combine without even throwing a pass, measuring in at just over 5-foot-10 and increasing the chatter that the Arizona Cardinals will pick him No. 1 overall in April's NFL draft.

One sportsbook wasn't buying the hype.

The FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey opened several NFL draft props on Sunday, including which prospect will go No. 1 overall. Ohio State's Nick Bosa opened as the favorite at even odds, followed by Murray at +160.

By Monday afternoon, early betting on Murray shifted the odds to +110 for both players. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has the next-best odds at +450, while Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is 14-1.

Murray's range to be picked in the draft is another available prop (Picks 1-6 heavily favored at -400), along with the team to pick him (Cardinals favored at +110; opened at +200).

The only other prop currently available is the team to draft Haskins. The New York Giants, who hold the No. 6 pick, are favored at +220.

The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.