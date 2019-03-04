        <
          N.J. book: Bosa, Murray co-favorites for top pick

          Nick Bosa has all the makings of a No. 1 overall pick (1:30)

          Nick Bosa missed most of the past season with an injury, but scouts and draft analysts still believe he is the most complete prospect in the NFL draft. (1:30)

          5:29 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray dominated the NFL combine without even throwing a pass, measuring in at just over 5-foot-10 and increasing the chatter that the Arizona Cardinals will pick him No. 1 overall in April's NFL draft.

          One sportsbook wasn't buying the hype.

          The FanDuel Sportsbook in New Jersey opened several NFL draft props on Sunday, including which prospect will go No. 1 overall. Ohio State's Nick Bosa opened as the favorite at even odds, followed by Murray at +160.

          By Monday afternoon, early betting on Murray shifted the odds to +110 for both players. Alabama defensive tackle Quinnen Williams has the next-best odds at +450, while Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins is 14-1.

          Murray's range to be picked in the draft is another available prop (Picks 1-6 heavily favored at -400), along with the team to pick him (Cardinals favored at +110; opened at +200).

          The only other prop currently available is the team to draft Haskins. The New York Giants, who hold the No. 6 pick, are favored at +220.

          The NFL draft will be held April 25-27 in Nashville, Tennessee.

