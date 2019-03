NCAA tournament 2019: Spreads for every first-round game

The Duke Blue Devils are favored to cut down the nets in Minneapolis, but there are plenty of games to play before the Final Four.

Here are the betting lines for every first-round game from the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook.

For help with every selection, be sure to check out PickCenter, which has projections for every NCAA tournament game.

Lines as of Sunday at 8:30 p.m. ET.

East Region

No. 8 VCU (-1.5) vs. No. 9 UCF

No. 5 Mississippi State (-7.5) vs. No. 12 Liberty

No. 4 Virginia Tech (-10) vs. No. 13 St. Louis

No. 3 LSU (-8) vs. Yale

No. 7 Louisville (-4.5) vs. No. 10 Minnesota

No. 2 Michigan State (-19.5) vs. No. 15 Bradley

West Region

No. 8 Syracuse (-2) vs. No. 9 Baylor

No. 5 Marquette (-4) vs. No. 12 Murray State

No. 4 Florida State (-11) vs. No. 13 Vermont

No. 3 Texas Tech (-15) vs. No. 14 Northern Kentucky

No. 7 Nevada (-2.5) vs. No. 10 Florida

No. 2 Michigan (-16) vs. No. 15 Montana

South Region

No. 1 Virginia (-24) vs. No. 16 Gardner-Webb

No. 8 Ole Miss (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma

No. 5 Wisconsin (-1.5) vs. No. 12 Oregon

No. 4 Kansas State (-5.5) vs. No. 13 UC Irvine

No. 3 Purdue (-12) vs. No. 14 Old Dominion

No. 6 Villanova (-5) vs. No. 11 Saint Mary's

No. 7 Cincinnati (-4) vs. No. 10 Iowa

No. 2 Tennessee (-17.5) vs. No. 15 Colgate

Midwest Region

No. 1 North Carolina (-25) vs. No. 16 Iona

No. 8 Utah State (-3.5) vs. No. 9 Washington

No. 5 Auburn (-7.5) vs. No. 12 New Mexico State

No. 4 Kansas (-8.5) vs. No. 13 Northeastern

No. 3 Houston (-12) vs. No. 14 Georgia State

No. 6 Iowa State (-6) vs. No. 11 Ohio State

No. 7 Wofford (-3) vs. No. 10 Seton Hall

No. 2 Kentucky (-22) vs. No. 15 Abilene Christian