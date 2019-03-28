NHL adds bookmaker William Hill as partner

The NHL and bookmaker William Hill U.S. announced a strategic partnership Thursday, the latest of numerous deals by professional leagues and sports betting operators.

Through the agreement, William Hill U.S. will become an official betting partner of the NHL and receive promotional media and branding opportunities in connection with league events.

William Hill, which operates sportsbooks in Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey and West Virginia, has seen a 38 percent increase in betting on hockey this season, according to a release announcing the partnership with the NHL.

"Commissioner [Gary] Bettman and his team at the NHL have been at the forefront of understanding the opportunities to engage fans through sports betting," Joe Asher, CEO of William Hill U.S., said in the release. "Combined with our existing partnership with the Vegas Golden Knights and New Jersey Devils, we are extremely excited to continue to build our relationship with the NHL."

In October, the NHL agreed to betting partnership with MGM Resorts that included rights to real-time advanced game data that is being developed by the league. The William Hill-NHL deal does not include a data element.