Browns see projected win total jump 3 games

Louis Riddick says other teams in the AFC North will look to prove that the revamped Browns should not be the division favorites. (1:36)

The Cleveland Browns are suddenly betting darlings after an impressive offseason that included trading for wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

2019 NFL Win Totals Team Win Total Patriots 11 Chiefs 10.5 Rams 10.5 Saints 10.5 Chargers 10 Bears 9.5 Colts 9.5 Eagles 9.5 Browns 9 Packers 9 Steelers 9 Vikings 9 Cowboys 8.5 Falcons 8.5 Ravens 8.5 Seahawks 8.5 Texans 8.5 Titans 8.5 49ers 8 Jaguars 8 Panthers 8 Broncos 7 Jets 7 Lions 7 Bengals 6 Bills 6 Buccaneers 6 Giants 6 Raiders 6 Redskins 6 Cardinals 5 Dolphins 5 -- CG Technology

Already the favorite in Las Vegas to win the AFC North, one sportsbook operator has kept expectations high for next season.

The NFL draft is still nearly a month away, but sportsbook operator CG Technology released NFL win totals for all 32 teams Sunday. Cleveland's win total opened at nine (over -120, under EVEN), after the Browns went 7-8-1 last year -- and 1-31 the previous two seasons. The Browns' over/under closed at six wins last season.

The New England Patriots (11-5 last season) have the highest win total at 11, putting them atop the win-total board before the start of the season for the fourth consecutive year and the 10th time since 2004. The Patriots are an NFL-best 13-3-1 to the over since 2002.

The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs have the next-highest over/under at 10.5.

The Arizona Cardinals, who own the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NFL draft, are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the lowest win total at five.

The Browns have 20-1 odds at CG Technology to win the Super Bowl, tied for the 10th-best odds, after Cleveland opened at 30-1.

The NFL regular season opens Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers.