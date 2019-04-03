$1,500 Texas Tech title bet could net $300K

Cassius Winston has lead No. 2 Michigan State to the Final Four where he and the Spartans will face a Texas Tech defense that has the size and athleticism to send them home. (1:43)

The Texas Tech Red Raiders are playing in their first Final Four in school history, and one bettor is hoping their magical run continues.

Back in November 2018, a bettor wagered $1,500 on the Red Raiders to win the national championship at 200-1 odds at the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas. The ticket would win $300,000. ESPN has confirmed with the SuperBook that the ticket is legitimate.

Now, the bettor is looking to potentially hedge his bet and cash out through PropSwap, a secondary marketplace that allows sports bettors to buy and sell their futures tickets. The ticket has been posted with a price of $65,000, which would be the largest cashout in the company's history (since 2015).

The SuperBook has set up its futures book well and isn't too concerned. "Auburn is our only liability, and a small one at that," SuperBook vice president of risk Jeff Sherman told ESPN.

Michigan State is a consensus 2.5-point favorite over Texas Tech at U.S. sportsbooks. As of Tuesday night, nearly 60 percent of the money on the spread and 93 percent of the money on the moneyline at William Hill US sportsbooks was on Michigan State.

Texas Tech would be a 2-point favorite over Auburn if both advanced, and a 3-point underdog against Virginia, per the SuperBook.