          Lightning heavy favorites to hoist Stanley Cup

          12:00 PM ET
          Chris PetersESPN NHL
              Chris Peters is ESPN's NHL draft and prospects analyst.
          The Tampa Bay Lightning are the odds-on favorites to win the Stanley Cup, according to pre-playoff odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The Lightning enter the postseason at 2-1 after finishing the regular season 21 points ahead of the next closest team in the league's final standings.

          Tampa Bay's 62 wins tied the 1995-96 Detroit Red Wings for the most in a single season by an NHL team.

          The Calgary Flames, which finished with the best record in the Western Conference, and the Vegas Golden Knights, last year's Stanley Cup runner-up, enter the playoffs with the next-best odds at 10-1. The defending Stanley Cup champion Washington Capitals will open with 12-1 odds to repeat.

          The full odds for all 16 teams:

