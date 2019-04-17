        <
          2019 NFL draft: Notable props you can bet on

          5:43 PM ET
          • ESPN Chalk

          Kyler Murray is the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, but there is a wide discrepancy in the odds.

          Where will Dwayne Haskins be picked? Who will take him?

          Here is a look at some of the notable props being offered as the draft approaches.

          The draft will be held Thursday-Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

          Who will be the top overall pick?

          DraftKings
          Murray -590
          Nick Bosa 9-2
          Quinnen Williams 10-1
          Haskins 33-1
          Josh Allen 40-1
          Ed Oliver 40-1

          FanDuel
          Murray -1000

          Who will be the second pick?

          FanDuel
          Bosa -370
          Williams +500
          Allen +700
          Murray +1800
          Devin White +2000
          Drew Lock +2600
          Dwayne Haskins +2600
          Jawaan Taylor +3200
          Jonah Williams +4100

          Dwayne Haskins props

          Draft Position

          William Hill O/U: 6.5
          Over -260
          Under +220

          SugarHouse O/U: 10.5
          Over +125
          Under -167

          Team to draft Haskins

          FanDuel
          New York Giants +250
          Washington Redskins +280
          Oakland Raiders +550
          Cincinnati Bengals +600

          SugarHouse
          NY Giants +275
          Bengals 5-1
          Raiders 5-1
          Redskins 6-1
          Denver Broncos 7-1
          Miami Dolphins 7-1

          Over/Under on total QBs taken in first round

          FanDuel: 3.5
          Over +190
          Under -250

          South Point: 3.5
          Over -260
          Under +220

          Over/under on running backs taken in first round

          DraftKings: 0.5
          Over -200
          Under +150

          Power 5 conference props

          SEC players taken in Round 1

          William Hill O/U: 12.5
          Over 12.5 EVEN
          Under 12.5 -120

          South Point O/U: 12.5
          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          ACC players taken in Round 1

          South Point O/U: 6
          Over -120
          Under EVEN

          Big Ten players taken in Round 1

          South Point O/U: 7.5
          Over -110
          Under +110

          Big 12/Pac-12 players taken in Round 1

          South Point O/U: 4.5
          Over -130
          Under +110

          Who will be first RB taken?

          FanDuel
          Josh Jacobs -450
          David Montgomery +700
          Miles Sanders +950
          Justice Hill +2000
          Damien Harris +2300
          Bryce Love +5000
          Devin Singletary +5000
          Dexter Williams +5000
          Rodney Anderson +5000
          Darrell Henderson +5500
          Benny Snell Jr. +7000
          Myles Gaskin +8000
          Alex Barnes +10000
          Alexander Mattison +10000
          Devine Ozigbo +10000
          Elijah Holyfield +10000
          Karan Higdon +10000
          LJ Scott +10000
          Ryquell Armstead +10000
          Travis Homer +10000

          Who will be the Eagles' first pick?

          DraftKings
          Josh Jacobs +600
          Marquise Brown +800
          Deandre Baker +1200
          Jeffery Simmons +1400
          Johnathan Abram +1600
          Garrett Bradbury +1600
          Dexter Lawrence +1600
          A.J. Brown +1800

          Who will be the Giant's first pick

          DraftKings
          Dwayne Haskins +250
          Drew Lock +600
          Daniel Jones +800
          Montez Sweat +800
          Josh Allen +1000
          Ed Oliver +1000
          Jawaan Taylor +1000
          Quinnen Williams +1000
          Nick Bosa +1200
          Kyler Murray +1200

