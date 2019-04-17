2019 NFL draft: Notable props you can bet on

Who's going where in the NFL draft? We'll find out soon. Tim Heitman/USA TODAY Sports

Kyler Murray is the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, but there is a wide discrepancy in the odds.

Where will Dwayne Haskins be picked? Who will take him?

Here is a look at some of the notable props being offered as the draft approaches.

The draft will be held Thursday-Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Who will be the top overall pick?

DraftKings

Murray -590

Nick Bosa 9-2

Quinnen Williams 10-1

Haskins 33-1

Josh Allen 40-1

Ed Oliver 40-1

FanDuel

Murray -1000

Who will be the second pick?

Daily Wager A daily sports betting news and information show (6-7 p.m. ET, ESPNEWS) that aims to better serve the millions of sports fans who participate in sports wagering and help educate general sports fans with in-depth analysis. Watch »

FanDuel

Bosa -370

Williams +500

Allen +700

Murray +1800

Devin White +2000

Drew Lock +2600

Dwayne Haskins +2600

Jawaan Taylor +3200

Jonah Williams +4100

Dwayne Haskins props

Draft Position

William Hill O/U: 6.5

Over -260

Under +220

SugarHouse O/U: 10.5

Over +125

Under -167

Team to draft Haskins

FanDuel

New York Giants +250

Washington Redskins +280

Oakland Raiders +550

Cincinnati Bengals +600

SugarHouse

NY Giants +275

Bengals 5-1

Raiders 5-1

Redskins 6-1

Denver Broncos 7-1

Miami Dolphins 7-1

Over/Under on total QBs taken in first round

FanDuel: 3.5

Over +190

Under -250

South Point: 3.5

Over -260

Under +220

Over/under on running backs taken in first round

DraftKings: 0.5

Over -200

Under +150

Power 5 conference props

SEC players taken in Round 1

William Hill O/U: 12.5

Over 12.5 EVEN

Under 12.5 -120

South Point O/U: 12.5

Over -120

Under EVEN

ACC players taken in Round 1

South Point O/U: 6

Over -120

Under EVEN

Big Ten players taken in Round 1

South Point O/U: 7.5

Over -110

Under +110

Big 12/Pac-12 players taken in Round 1

South Point O/U: 4.5

Over -130

Under +110

Who will be first RB taken?

FanDuel

Josh Jacobs -450

David Montgomery +700

Miles Sanders +950

Justice Hill +2000

Damien Harris +2300

Bryce Love +5000

Devin Singletary +5000

Dexter Williams +5000

Rodney Anderson +5000

Darrell Henderson +5500

Benny Snell Jr. +7000

Myles Gaskin +8000

Alex Barnes +10000

Alexander Mattison +10000

Devine Ozigbo +10000

Elijah Holyfield +10000

Karan Higdon +10000

LJ Scott +10000

Ryquell Armstead +10000

Travis Homer +10000

Who will be the Eagles' first pick?

DraftKings

Josh Jacobs +600

Marquise Brown +800

Deandre Baker +1200

Jeffery Simmons +1400

Johnathan Abram +1600

Garrett Bradbury +1600

Dexter Lawrence +1600

A.J. Brown +1800

Who will be the Giant's first pick

DraftKings

Dwayne Haskins +250

Drew Lock +600

Daniel Jones +800

Montez Sweat +800

Josh Allen +1000

Ed Oliver +1000

Jawaan Taylor +1000

Quinnen Williams +1000

Nick Bosa +1200

Kyler Murray +1200