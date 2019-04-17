2019 NFL draft: Notable props you can bet on

Kyler Murray is the betting favorite to be selected No. 1 overall in the NFL draft, but there is a wide discrepancy in the odds.
Where will Dwayne Haskins be picked? Who will take him?
Here is a look at some of the notable props being offered as the draft approaches.
The draft will be held Thursday-Saturday in Nashville, Tennessee.
Who will be the top overall pick?
DraftKings
Murray -590
Nick Bosa 9-2
Quinnen Williams 10-1
Haskins 33-1
Josh Allen 40-1
Ed Oliver 40-1
FanDuel
Murray -1000
Who will be the second pick?
FanDuel
Bosa -370
Williams +500
Allen +700
Murray +1800
Devin White +2000
Drew Lock +2600
Dwayne Haskins +2600
Jawaan Taylor +3200
Jonah Williams +4100
Dwayne Haskins props
Draft Position
William Hill O/U: 6.5
Over -260
Under +220
SugarHouse O/U: 10.5
Over +125
Under -167
Team to draft Haskins
FanDuel
New York Giants +250
Washington Redskins +280
Oakland Raiders +550
Cincinnati Bengals +600
SugarHouse
NY Giants +275
Bengals 5-1
Raiders 5-1
Redskins 6-1
Denver Broncos 7-1
Miami Dolphins 7-1
Over/Under on total QBs taken in first round
FanDuel: 3.5
Over +190
Under -250
South Point: 3.5
Over -260
Under +220
Over/under on running backs taken in first round
DraftKings: 0.5
Over -200
Under +150
Power 5 conference props
SEC players taken in Round 1
William Hill O/U: 12.5
Over 12.5 EVEN
Under 12.5 -120
South Point O/U: 12.5
Over -120
Under EVEN
ACC players taken in Round 1
South Point O/U: 6
Over -120
Under EVEN
Big Ten players taken in Round 1
South Point O/U: 7.5
Over -110
Under +110
Big 12/Pac-12 players taken in Round 1
South Point O/U: 4.5
Over -130
Under +110
Who will be first RB taken?
FanDuel
Josh Jacobs -450
David Montgomery +700
Miles Sanders +950
Justice Hill +2000
Damien Harris +2300
Bryce Love +5000
Devin Singletary +5000
Dexter Williams +5000
Rodney Anderson +5000
Darrell Henderson +5500
Benny Snell Jr. +7000
Myles Gaskin +8000
Alex Barnes +10000
Alexander Mattison +10000
Devine Ozigbo +10000
Elijah Holyfield +10000
Karan Higdon +10000
LJ Scott +10000
Ryquell Armstead +10000
Travis Homer +10000
Who will be the Eagles' first pick?
DraftKings
Josh Jacobs +600
Marquise Brown +800
Deandre Baker +1200
Jeffery Simmons +1400
Johnathan Abram +1600
Garrett Bradbury +1600
Dexter Lawrence +1600
A.J. Brown +1800
Who will be the Giant's first pick
DraftKings
Dwayne Haskins +250
Drew Lock +600
Daniel Jones +800
Montez Sweat +800
Josh Allen +1000
Ed Oliver +1000
Jawaan Taylor +1000
Quinnen Williams +1000
Nick Bosa +1200
Kyler Murray +1200