Browns are favored? Here's the full list of Week 1 NFL lines

The 2019 NFL schedule has been released, which means that point spreads for games can finally be made.

Here is the full list of Week 1 games, courtesy of the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas.

Thursday, Sept. 5

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 46)

Sunday, Sept. 8

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5)

Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 46.5)

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3.5, 38.5)

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 37) at Miami Dolphins

San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 49)

Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 52.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5, 45)

Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 51) at Carolina Panthers

Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 49)

Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 43.5)

Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 46.5)

Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5)

Monday, Sept. 9

Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 53.5)

Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 43)