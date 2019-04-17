        <
          Browns are favored? Here's the full list of Week 1 NFL lines

          Ethan Miller/Getty Images
          11:09 PM ET
          • Ben FawkesESPN Staff Writer
          The 2019 NFL schedule has been released, which means that point spreads for games can finally be made.

          Here is the full list of Week 1 games, courtesy of the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas.

          Thursday, Sept. 5

          Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 46)

          Sunday, Sept. 8

          Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5)

          Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 46.5)

          Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3.5, 38.5)

          Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 37) at Miami Dolphins

          San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 49)

          Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 52.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars

          Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5, 45)

          Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 51) at Carolina Panthers

          Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 49)

          Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 43.5)

          Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)

          New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 46.5)

          Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5)

          Monday, Sept. 9

          Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 53.5)

          Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 43)

