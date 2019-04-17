Browns are favored? Here's the full list of Week 1 NFL lines

The 2019 NFL schedule has been released, which means that point spreads for games can finally be made.
Here is the full list of Week 1 games, courtesy of the SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas.
Thursday, Sept. 5
Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears (-3.5, 46)
Sunday, Sept. 8
Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (-4.5, 47.5)
Washington Redskins at Philadelphia Eagles (-8, 46.5)
Buffalo Bills at New York Jets (-3.5, 38.5)
Baltimore Ravens (-3.5, 37) at Miami Dolphins
San Francisco 49ers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-2.5, 49)
Kansas City Chiefs (-5.5, 52.5) at Jacksonville Jaguars
Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns (-5, 45)
Los Angeles Rams (-2.5, 51) at Carolina Panthers
Detroit Lions at Arizona Cardinals (PK, 49)
Cincinnati Bengals at Seattle Seahawks (-7.5, 43.5)
Indianapolis Colts at Los Angeles Chargers (-3.5, 48)
New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys (-7.5, 46.5)
Pittsburgh Steelers at New England Patriots (-6, 51.5)
Monday, Sept. 9
Houston Texans at New Orleans Saints (-7.5, 53.5)
Denver Broncos at Oakland Raiders (-2.5, 43)