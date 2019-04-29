Slow the roll: Vegas says Browns miss playoffs

Louis Riddick predicts that the Browns will improve four games from last year and make it all the way to an 11-win season. (2:23)

Expectations are high for the Cleveland Browns this coming season, with recent second-round pick Greedy Williams already calling for them to make the Super Bowl.

But one Las Vegas sportsbook doesn't have them favored to even make the postseason.

The SuperBook at the Westgate Las Vegas opened odds on all 32 NFL teams to make (or miss) the postseason on Sunday afternoon, with the Browns a -120 favorite to miss the playoffs. Cleveland hasn't made the postseason since 2002 and finished 7-8-1 last year (and 1-31 the previous two seasons).

"It's a really tough division," SuperBook director John Murray told ESPN. "I think people are making a mistake if they write the Steelers off, the Ravens should be solid again and the Bengals can't help but be better with Marvin Lewis gone."

The Browns remain the slight +140 favorite to win the AFC North at the SuperBook, with the Steelers at +150 and the Ravens at +300.

Cleveland also opened with a win total of nine (over -130, under +110), a full three games higher than its closing total of six last season.

The New England Patriots (11-5 last season) have the highest win total at 11, putting them atop the win-total board before the start of the season for the fourth consecutive year and the 10th time since 2004. The Patriots are an NFL-best 13-3-1 on the over since 2002.

The Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints are the only other teams with double-digit win totals, at 10.5. And Kansas City's win total would've been higher if not for Tyreek Hill's latest off-field incident.

"We lowered [the Chiefs] by half a win, Murray said. "But I wouldn't be shocked if Hill plays again at some point."

Kansas City still has the second-highest odds in the AFC at -550 to make the postseason (New England is tops at -900). The Saints (-310), Rams (-310) and Philadelphia Eagles (-190) have the best odds in the NFC to make the postseason.

The Arizona Cardinals, fresh off drafting quarterback Kyler Murray with the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft, are tied with the Miami Dolphins for the lowest win total at five. Miami has the worst odds to make the postseason at +1100 (meaning a $100 wager would win $1,100), followed by Arizona at +1000.

The NFL regular season opens Thursday, Sept. 5, with the Chicago Bears hosting the Green Bay Packers.